Chief Minister Engages Police Executive Management Board

The Chief Minister, Jacob Jusu Saffa, has on the 30th June 2021, engaged the leadership of the Sierra Leone Police Force at the Police Headquarters in Freetown.

Addressing the Executive Management Board, the Chief Minister, JJ Saffa intimated that Government is concern over about public disorders within the city and country at large.

He said the Government was elected on the platform of instilling discipline underscoring that the accelerated pace of overt regard for public order is a concern the Government.

The Chief Minister cautioned the Police leadership not to play in the hands of business tycoons and politicians in the name of “orders from above”.

“In the New Direction Government there are no special privileges hence a zero tolerance to Orders from Above,” he emphatically further urging the Police EMB to uphold their core function, be professional, remain apolitical and be a proactive force.

He said categorically that incidences of public disorder must require proactive response from the Police without necessarily waiting for instructions from Government.

Ambrose Sovula, Inspector General of Police the Police expressed appreciation to Hon JJ Saffa for the support the SLP received during his tenure as Minister of Finance especially in the area of salary enhancement. IG Sovula assured the Chief Minister that the Police EMB will initiate immediate action on the Special Unit for Public disorder together with a robust strategy to address issues of indiscipline within the rank.

All the AIGs and Commanders who spoke at the meeting pledged their professional support to uphold the core priorities of Government without undermining their integrity.

