Sierra Leone
Thursday, May 27, 2021
Updated:

Chief Justice Edwards Receives Liberian Ambassador

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: Sierra Leone’s Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards has today (Monday, 24th May, 2021) received the Liberian Ambassador to Sierra Leone Her Excellency, Mrs. Musu Ruhle to strengthen bilateral ties at the judicial level.

The Liberian Ambassador’s visit was necessitated by an invite from the Liberian Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Francis S. Korkpor, Snr, to his Sierra Leonean counterpart as a special guest to deliver a public lecture on, “The Law, Public Policy and the Economy.”

“Thank you for receiving me, I am happy to be here to convey the said invitation and will be happy again to host you in Liberia,” said Her Excellency, Mrs. Ruhle, adding that, “we have various areas of partnerships and will be happy if we can extend this at the judicial level.”

The purpose of the conference is to deliberate on pertinent issues affecting the rule of law, administration of justice and the economy of Liberia. The National Judicial Conference will commence on 7th June and ends on 11th June, 2021 at the Ministerial Complex, Congo Town in Monrovia.

She said Liberia and Sierra Leone have very admirable bilateral relationship and her stay in the country has so far been fruitful even though her tenure ends this year.

His Lordship Justice Edwards welcomed Her Excellency, Mrs. Ruhle and also commended his Liberian counterpart for organising such an enviable conference on the administration of justice by bringing learned justices, lawyers and other important personalities in the justice sector.

He assured that the Judiciary of Sierra Leone would be ably represented to participate in the National Judicial Conference to help in the formulation of policies that will enhance the socio-economic growth of Liberia.

For more enquiries contact the Communications Department on +23234617548/ +23276321184.

