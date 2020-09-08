Chief Alhaji Sam Sumana REINSTATED As A Member Of The All Peoples Congress Party – APC

With over 30 members present, the APC NATIONAL ADVISORY COMMITTEE (NAC), at a meeting held on Tuesday, 8th September 2020 in Makeni, Chaired by the Party Chairman and Leader (Former President Dr. Ernest Bai Koroma), unanimously approved the reinstatement of Chief Alhaji Sam Sumana as a member of the APC party.
