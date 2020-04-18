Pleased to confirm we have arranged a charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to get back to the UK. The flight will be departing on Wednesday 22 April from Lungi airport to London Stansted.

1/4 Please see a video from @smustardbhc for details of the charter flight from Freetown to London on Wednesday 22 April, for details on who is eligible and how to book. pic.twitter.com/gys0oppf7E — UK in Sierra Leone 🇬🇧🇸🇱 (@UKinSierraLeone) April 18, 2020

2/4 There are limited number of seats available, this is likely to be the only charter flight from Sierra Leone to the UK until the airspace reopens. If you wish to leave you should book your flight now: https://etm.eventsair.com/fco-sierra-leone/fco-charter1047freetown/Site/Register

3/4 Please do not book seats on this flight unless you are clear you meet the eligibility criteria. Please book your ticket as soon as possible, and at the latest before midday Monday 20 April.

4/4 If you have any questions about booking or need further information please reply to this thread or DM us. We will work to respond to all questions but please be patient.

You will need to book and pay on the following link: https://t.co/p2Cg9J9DLc



