Sierra Leone
Sunday, April 19, 2020
Charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to get back to the UK

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Pleased to confirm we have arranged a charter flight from Freetown to London for British Nationals travelling in Sierra Leone unable to get back to the UK. The flight will be departing on Wednesday 22 April from Lungi airport to London Stansted.

2/4 There are limited number of seats available, this is likely to be the only charter flight from Sierra Leone to the UK until the airspace reopens. If you wish to leave you should book your flight now: https://etm.eventsair.com/fco-sierra-leone/fco-charter1047freetown/Site/Register

3/4 Please do not book seats on this flight unless you are clear you meet the eligibility criteria. Please book your ticket as soon as possible, and at the latest before midday Monday 20 April.

4/4 If you have any questions about booking or need further information please reply to this thread or DM us. We will work to respond to all questions but please be patient.

Please see a video of our British High Commissioner Simon Mustard with details of the UK-bound flight leaving Freetown this week.

It will depart Lungi Airport on Wednesday 22 April arriving at London Stansted Airport.

If you are UK resident and are interested in taking this flight then please visit https://etm.eventsair.com/…/fco-charter1047fr…/Site/Register to book.

Seats on the aircraft will be limited and this is likely to be the only UK-bound flight until the Sierra Leonean government reopens airspace which may take several months. Travellers who book seats on the flight but are not eligible, will not receive a ticket and their payment will be refunded. Please do not book seats on this flight unless you are clear you meet the eligibility criteria. Please book your ticket as soon as possible, and at the latest before midday Monday 20 April.

If you have any questions about booking or need further information, please comment on this post or message us, we will work to respond but please be patient.

