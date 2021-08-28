Chairman of Lands Complaint Committee Reveals that 305 Complaints Were Received

By Foday Moriba Conteh

During a well-attended Press Conference held on Wednesday 25th August 2021 at the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning (MLHCP) Youyi Building in Freetown, the Chairman of the Complaints Committee on Land Disputes in the Western Area, Alhaji Murtada Mohammed Sesay, informed the gathering that since their inauguration on March 10, 2021, they received a total of 305 complaints from the general public, either directly submitted at the Kingtom Work Centre, through email or via a backlog that was already with the MLHCP which was passed on to them.

He added that the Committee processed all 305 cases into case files ready to be investigated but was able to investigate and proffer recommendations for only 118 i.e., about 40%, stating that the Committee however wish to inform the general public that 40% of cases that they have examined has helped them identify entrenched system-related issues which can and must be addressed as a matter of priority of which the Committee assured the public that all cases will be looked into as soon as possible, and they are particularly committed to work with the MLHCP on completion and implementation of the recommendations emanating from their work and that although there have been several challenges, they had done their best, and are proud to soon present a report on the current phase to the Minister.

Alhaji Murtada Mohammed Sesay maintained that they observed that there is some impunity still ongoing through acts of certain persons who think they are above the law. He, therefore, used the opportunity to remind such persons that the extent of development on a disputed land will not be used as the sole criterion for resolution.

Alhaji Murtada Mohammed Sesay pointed out that since Government set up the Committee, there has been a moratorium on the routine issuance of approval for leases, freeholds, and related documents which he said has understandably created some urgency in the need to provide the Minister of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning (MLHCP) with interim but credible information to guide his decision making, going forward.

“I hasten to say that there is still a significant case workload to be investigated by the Committee and I will provide more details shortly, but we are at a point where we now have sufficient evidence-based information, not only towards a recommended resolution of many disputes but, even more importantly, on the several systemic and institutional issues which we have identified and believe were largely responsible for the unacceptable happenings in the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Country Planning(MLHCP) during our mandate period of April 2018 to January 2021,” he underscored.

The Chairman continued that the Committee is in no doubt that if these organizational issues, both strategic and operational, are addressed with commitment and sincerity, they will significantly contribute to turning the MLHCP into a high-performance public service institution.

