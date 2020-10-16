22.1 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, October 16, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

By Sierra Network
143
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 - Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation -...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press

By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 – Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation – MCC, Sean Cairncross, has continued his two days’ visit to Sierra Leone by meeting His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio today to discuss progress on the threshold programme, which seeks to improve the financial viability of water and electricity sectors in the #WestAfrican nation.

While in Freetown, between October 15 and 16, he will follow up on the activities of the US government-funded $44.4 million threshold programme being implemented by the Millennium Challenge Coordinating Unit in the Office of the Vice President.

The independent US Government agency works to reduce global poverty through economic growth. Created in 2004, MCC provides time-limited grants and assistance to poor countries like Sierra Leone that meet rigorous standards for good governance, from fighting corruption to respecting democratic rights.

Vice President, Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh, who is supervising the activities of the MCC in the country, said since 2018 there had been a successful implementation of the threshold programme. He confirmed that the country had made tremendous progress on the MCC scorecard, adding that the government had built a strong regulatory framework around the energy and water sector.

“We have made immense gains in the implementation of the threshold programme and the scorecard,” he stated.

In his statement, Mr Cairncross said that he appreciated the progress being made in the implementation of the MCC programmes and congratulated President Bio and the people of Sierra Leone for what he referred to as a marvellous job.

“Your government has done an impressive job on our scorecard. The work done on trafficking and other areas are impressive. This is the commitment that we want to see at the MCC. I want to see progress made in our programmes be sustainable and lasting. This is exciting news and upon my return, I will tell the Board of Directors and Congress in the United States about the progress that Sierra Leone has made,” he explained.

In his response, President Bio thanked Mr Cairncross and his team for visiting Sierra Leone and reiterated that the programmes of the MCC were a needed intervention. He also disclosed that the programmes aligned very well with his government’s priorities, particularly the water and power sectors.

“We are fully committed to completing the threshold programmes because they have laid a solid foundation for our development aspirations. We will embrace them because I know they will further strengthen our partnership,” President Bio assured.

For More Enquiries
State House Media and Communications Unit
+23276758764/+23278394949
[email protected]

Previous articleACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

CEO For MCC Visits Sierra Leone, Discusses Support to Threshold Programmes On Water And Energy

State House, Freetown, Friday 16 October 2020 - Chief Executive Officer of the Millennium Challenge Corporation -...
Read more
Blog

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

Sierra Network - 0
ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA
Read more
Blog

Le3.2 billion foreign travel tax revenue missing in Sierra Leone – Africanist Press

Sierra Network - 0
By Chernoh Alpha M. Bah, Matthew Anderson, and Mark Feldman An internal fraud investigation instituted...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 4 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th October 20202 New Cases2325 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Pademba Maximum Prison To Be Relocated

Sierra Network - 0
During the on-going budget hearing for the Fiscal Year 2021 budget in which Ministries, Departments and Agencies are participating and that is...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

New Indian, Guinean Ambassadors Present Letters of Credence to President Julius Maada Bio

Blog Sierra Network - 0
State House, Wednesday 14 October, 2020 - The Indian High Commissioner to Sierra Leone, and new Guinean Ambassador to Sierra Leone have...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Launches First Girls’ School in Port Loko, Emphasises the Nexus Between Education and Development

News Sierra Network - 0
Port Loko, Northern Province, Thursday 8 October 2020 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has said at the launch of...
Read more

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Conducts Midterm Performance Evaluation of the New Direction Government

News Sierra Network - 0
Freetown International Conference Center, Bintumani Hotel, Friday 9 October 2020 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio has told government officials...
Read more

For Penetrating Child to death, Judge Sentenced One to Death by Hanging

News Sierra Network - 0
The presiding judge at the Special Criminal Session of the High Court in Kabala the Hon. Justice Abdul Rahman Mansaray on the...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

ACC’S CLARIFICATION ON AFRICANIST PUBLICATION ON ALLEGED CORRUPTION AT THE NRA

Sierra Network - 0