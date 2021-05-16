27.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, May 16, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Census Order 2021 Becomes Law by Effluxion of Time

By Sierra Network
127
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty

Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft

By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC

Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

The Speaker of Parliament on the 11th May 2021 presented a Certificate of Maturity on the Census Order 2021 to President Julius Maada Bio, a day after it effectively became law by effluxion of time.

The Clerk of Parliament, Hon. Paran Umar Tarawallie, recalled that on 19 April, 2021 the country’s Attorney General and Minister of Justice laid on the table of the Well a document entitled: “The Census Order 2021, The Census Act No.14 of 2002, Statutory Instrument No.4 of 2021.”

He said the document had now gone through the maturity stage of 21 days and on 10 May it matured into law, disclosing that the certificate was a testament of the Census Order of 2021 that had now matured into law.

Presenting the certificate to President Bio, Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Dr. Abass Bundu, said he was honoured, on behalf of Parliament, to present the statutory instrument of the census order 2021, adding that by presenting the document they would have answered questions and other speculations regarding the legality or otherwise of the census.

In his statement, the President thanked the Speaker and other Members of Parliament, on behalf of his Government, for following the process and requirement of the statutory instruments, adding that as a law-abiding nation they were obliged to follow the rules of the land.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articleJudiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today
Next articleDuring Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty

Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the...
Read more
Blog

Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft

Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy clearly stated that it notes...
Read more
Blog

During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC

Sierra Network - 0
Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May 2021 met with the Minister...
Read more
Blog

Census Order 2021 Becomes Law by Effluxion of Time

Sierra Network - 0
The Speaker of Parliament on the 11th May 2021 presented a Certificate of Maturity on the Census Order 2021 to President Julius...
Read more
Blog

Judiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under its Rule of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Eddinia Michaela Swallow, President of the Sierra Leone Bar Association, participated in a roundtable discussion on the abolition of the death penalty...
Read more

Energy Ministry Sets Up Team to Checkmate Electricity Theft

Blog Sierra Network - 0
By Ranger In a Public Notice dated 11th May, 2021, the Ministry of Energy clearly stated that it notes...
Read more

During Visit to Tourism Minister… German Ambassador Expresses Interest to Support Restoration of Old FBC

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Horst Gruner, the Ambassador from the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany on the 11th May 2021 met with the Minister...
Read more

Judiciary Receives 2 Brand New XL Motorbikes Today

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), under its Rule of...
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Government Demonstrates Willingness to Abolish the Death Penalty

Sierra Network - 0