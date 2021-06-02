Cash-Strapped Students in China Call on President Bio for Help

By Amin Kef-Ranger



Sierra Leonean students studying in China on Government scholarship, who according to Chinese law are also not allowed to work, are yet to receive their 2020 annual allowances from the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL).



This unfortunate situation has left the affected students in China hopeless as their colleagues in Russia received theirs. The million dollar question all students are asking is whether the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education is still thinking about them because this type of delay had never happened since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone in the early 70s.



It is also worthy to know that the 2020 Students Allowance was supposed to be in the 2020 annual budget which is normally presented to Parliament in 2019. The reason for this dramatic delay is also a cause for investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).



Students in China are therefore pleading to President Bio, who is their only source of hope, to kindly intervene into the matter so that they can have their 2020 allowances and to prevent any recurrence in the delay of their allowances.



(C) The Calabash Newspaper