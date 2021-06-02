26.1 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Cash-Strapped Students in China Call on President Bio for Help

By Sierra Network
173
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Cash-Strapped Students in China Call on President Bio for Help

By Amin Kef-RangerSierra Leonean students studying in China on Government scholarship, who according to Chinese law are...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

President Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption

His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone is among 88 world leaders...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Chief Justice Nominates Justice Browne Marke To Head Review of Criminal Procedure Act

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Justice Sector Coordination Office, Special Court Building, New England
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Amin Kef-Ranger

Sierra Leonean students studying in China on Government scholarship, who according to Chinese law are also not allowed to work, are yet to receive their 2020 annual allowances from the Government of Sierra Leone (GoSL).

This unfortunate situation has left the affected students in China hopeless as their colleagues in Russia received theirs. The million dollar question all students are asking is whether the Ministry of Technical and Higher Education is still thinking about them because this type of delay had never happened since the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Sierra Leone in the early 70s.

It is also worthy to know that the 2020 Students Allowance was supposed to be in the 2020 annual budget which is normally presented to Parliament in 2019. The reason for this dramatic delay is also a cause for investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).

Students in China are therefore pleading to President Bio, who is their only source of hope, to kindly intervene into the matter so that they can have their 2020 allowances and to prevent any recurrence in the delay of their allowances.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

Previous articlePresident Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Cash-Strapped Students in China Call on President Bio for Help

By Amin Kef-RangerSierra Leonean students studying in China on Government scholarship, who according to Chinese law are...
Read more
Blog

President Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption

Sierra Network - 0
His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone is among 88 world leaders slated to speak on challenges,...
Read more
Blog

Chief Justice Nominates Justice Browne Marke To Head Review of Criminal Procedure Act

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Justice Sector Coordination Office, Special Court Building, New England The Chairman of the Criminal...
Read more
Blog

Court of Appeal Splits On Judgment In Diana Konomanyi’s Appeal

Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Law Courts Building, Freetown, 31st May 2021: The Court of Appeal presided over by Hon. Justice Fatmatta...
Read more
Blog

ACC Indicts Paul Sobba Massaquoi And Five Others For Various Corruption Offences

Sierra Network - 0
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption

Blog Sierra Network - 0
His Excellency President Julius Maada Bio of the Republic of Sierra Leone is among 88 world leaders slated to speak on challenges,...
Read more

Chief Justice Nominates Justice Browne Marke To Head Review of Criminal Procedure Act

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Justice Sector Coordination Office, Special Court Building, New England The Chairman of the Criminal...
Read more

Court of Appeal Splits On Judgment In Diana Konomanyi’s Appeal

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications, Law Courts Building, Freetown, 31st May 2021: The Court of Appeal presided over by Hon. Justice Fatmatta...
Read more

ACC Indicts Paul Sobba Massaquoi And Five Others For Various Corruption Offences

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Bio To Addresses UN on Combating Corruption

Sierra Network - 0