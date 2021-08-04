Case numbers are down immensely, but let’s pause and reflect! – Solomon Jamiru Esq

Case numbers are down immensely, but let’s pause and reflect!

Young people are the drivers of infection. Yes, over 70% of the cases are among those 15-45 years. Median age for infection is 31 years. COVID-19 has claimed young lives. For e.g, 15-24 years (4), 25-34 years (7), 35-44 years (10). The lowest death is 0-4 years (1 death of an 11 month old baby). The highest deaths are among those age 60 and above, with the oldest death recorded among a 95 year old. So, please help the aged in your family, neighbourhood, workplace to take the life-saving vaccine. Young people should get the jab too. We are as concerned about local transmission as we are about inbound passengers’ recorded cases. For the month of July, the top 4 incoming travellers’ positive cases are from Nigeria (25), UK (17), USA (16) and Ghana (12). India is (4). Negative PCR certificates and tests on arrival are still required, whilst activating mandatory quarantine in some high-risk cases. The measures to contain the third wave remain in force, to help us not only bend the curve but flatten it at the bearest minimum.

NaCOVERC continues to engage key stakeholders including Inter-Religious Council and the media on pathways to deepen outreach around compliance, vaccine uptake, etc.

NaCOVERC and the MoHS are making frantic efforts to land additional vaccines in the coming days (oxford-astrazeneca, sinopharm, as well as to diversify the portfolio with pfizer, johnson & johnson, etc).

If you are 18+, fight for your dear life and the lives of your parents and grandparents. Hurry and take your COVID-19 shot NOW!!!

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

NaCOVERC