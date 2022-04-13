CARL Takes Stance on Constitutional Review Whitepaper

By Foday Moriba Conteh

As part of their efforts towards promoting citizens’ participation in Sierra Leone’s Constitutional Review Process through fostering effective interaction between the Government and Civil Society, the Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law with support from the Open Society Initiative for West Africa (OSIWA) has on Thursday 7th April, 2022 engaged journalists on its statement on the Sierra Leone Constitution Government Whitepaper. The engagement was done during a press conference held at Civil Service Training Hall on Tower Hill in Freetown.

In his presentation, the Executive Director of Centre for Accountability and Rule of Law, Ibrahim Tommy, started by informing the gathering that it has been nearly 16 years since the Government and people of Sierra Leone started a sacred journey to shape the country’s future for better or worse: the process to review the supreme law of the land contained in Act No. 6 of 1991, also known as the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone, pointing out that the constitutional review process started in response to several demands by Sierra Leoneans, and recommendations from different groups and institutions, including the Sierra Leone Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

He revealed that in January 2022, the Government released the long-awaited Whitepaper in which it accepted 50 of the 134 recommendations and rejected 84 of them and also inserted three new recommendations for constitutional amendments.

“CARL has reviewed the Whitepaper, and whilst it applauds the Government for accepting 47 progressive recommendations, it disagrees with the Government for rejecting 40 it adjudges to be sound. Of the 84 recommendations that the Government rejected, CARL agrees with the Government on 44 of those recommendations, saying that the recommendations were either unnecessary or would not have made any significant difference,” he commented.

Ibrahim Tommy said that the review of the Whitepaper shows that the President accepted many of the progressive recommendations in the Justice Cowan Report of which he stated that Government accepted the recommendations to expand the space for women’s participation in governance to amend Section 27(4) of the constitution.

He further informed pressmen that Government also accepted the recommendation for Government’s obligation to discourage discrimination, promote national integration and unity and make special provision for working women with children, furthering that they also accepts the recommendation for the Government’s duty to include the provision of adequate medical and health facilities for all persons, regardless of the amount of resources at the disposal of the State of which as an organization he commended the Government for accepting those recommendations which he described as a move in the right direction.

The Executive Director ,however, pointed out that as an organization they are also disappointed that the Government seems to have pushed back on some recommendations that could have helped improve governance, strengthen the rule of law, and promote accountability in the executive arm of government.

He maintained that Government rejected a recommendation for Section 14 of the 1991 Constitution to be amended in order to allow social and economic rights to be justiciable and that they also disagree with the Government’s position on that issue, of which they believe that it is an attempt to escape accountability and further limit citizens’ ability to demand Government’s action on the most important issues that affect their lives in the country.

Giving their general observation he said that after reviewing the Whitepaper, they also concluded that Government rejected key recommendations seeking to either reduce the powers of the presidency or have its functions shared with other officials of the State, adding that a recommendation for an amendment to the provisions relating to the composition of Parliament so that President will cease being a member was rejected and that similarly, a recommendation for the President’s authority to appoint sessions of Parliament be exercised in consultation with the Speaker was also rejected of which the Executive Director pointed out that by so doing, the Whitepaper rejected recommendations that sought to either increase the powers of the Speaker or allow him to participate in decisions relating to parliament. It is also rejected a recommendation seeking to make the Parliamentary Service Commission a constitutional creature.

“CARL commends the Government for releasing a Whitepaper that is progressive in many respects. We have, however, disagreed with the Government on some of the recommendations it has accepted and rejected, for which we urge the Government and Parliament to keep an open mind and embrace the feedback emerging from citizens that could make our Constitution better and more progressive,” Ibrahim Tommy maintained.

He also stated that they urged the leadership of Parliament to create a space for more citizens to address them during the pre-legislative discussions, furthering that they also urged Members of Parliament to take a bi-partisan approach to debating and voting on the proposed amendments to the 1991 Constitution of Sierra Leone.

“It has been more than 15 years since this process started, which is why we urge the Government to expedite it in a very consultative and inclusive manner with the view of delivering a new/revised Constitution that strengthens governance, protects women’s rights and reﬂects the aspirations of Sierra Leoneans,” he concluded.

