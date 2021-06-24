CARE SIERRA LEONE Supports President Bio’s Cash Transfer Intervention To Vulnerable People

CARE Sierra Leone in support of President Bio’s National Strategy on Covid-19 Preparedness and Response has launched an unconditional Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) for vulnerable households in the Western Area, Bo, Port Loko and Kenema districts at the John James Complex, Freetown, on 23rd June 2021.

The cash transfer is geared towards assisting vulnerable homes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the basic needs of the targeted population (food and other household essential items). It also seeks to protect women and girls.

The Country Director of CARE Sierra Leone, Michael Alandu, expressed delight at the implementation of the project, encouraging beneficiaries to put the money into good use. “CARE Sierra Leone has been working in the country for 60 years now and has supported government in addressing socio-economic challenges. This is one of many gestures in that regard,” he explained.

The overall project, according to him, covers 10 districts but the launched cash transfer will target four districts including the Western Area, Bo, Port Loko and Kenema districts, benefitting 2000 households with beneficiaries receiving Le 1,267,000.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus-Williams, expressed appreciation to CARE Sierra Leone for the intervention, saying it is in line with government’s Medium Term National Development Plan 2019-2023.

He furthered that they have collaborated with NGOs to synchronize their work with government’s agenda in order to avoid wastage of resources.

He recalled how President Bio started the ball rolling through NaCSA, adding that he was pleased that development partners are following suit. “Government has done cash transfer intervention to vulnerable people so we are happy to see CARE Sierra Leone doing the same as partners in development,” the Deputy Development Minister added.

The project is being supported by the German Government through KfW. It will be a one-time cash transfer in line with NaCSA’s guidance on cash transfer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beneficiaries were in high spirit as they expressed appreciation to CARE Sierra Leone for the financial assistance. “This will definitely help me address my financial constraints. I want to say thanks to CARE Sierra Leone,” said Mariatu Kamara, a trader at Susan’s Bay.

CARE International partnered with Afrimoney to facilitate payment to all the beneficiaries.

The Anti Corruption Commission monitored the whole process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The program climaxed with symbolic cash transfer to vulnerable households impacted by Covid-19.

(C) STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS UNIT, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS.