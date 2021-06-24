19.5 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, June 27, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

CARE SIERRA LEONE Supports President Bio’s Cash Transfer Intervention To Vulnerable People

By Sierra Network
247
0

Must Read

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th June 202153 New Cases5306 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 98 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update25th June 202198 New Cases5253 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

CARE Sierra Leone in support of President Bio’s National Strategy on Covid-19 Preparedness and Response has launched an unconditional Multipurpose Cash Assistance (MPCA) for vulnerable households in the Western Area, Bo, Port Loko and Kenema districts at the John James Complex, Freetown, on 23rd June 2021.

The cash transfer is geared towards assisting vulnerable homes impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic, addressing the basic needs of the targeted population (food and other household essential items). It also seeks to protect women and girls.

The Country Director of CARE Sierra Leone, Michael Alandu, expressed delight at the implementation of the project, encouraging beneficiaries to put the money into good use. “CARE Sierra Leone has been working in the country for 60 years now and has supported government in addressing socio-economic challenges. This is one of many gestures in that regard,” he explained.

The overall project, according to him, covers 10 districts but the launched cash transfer will target four districts including the Western Area, Bo, Port Loko and Kenema districts, benefitting 2000 households with beneficiaries receiving Le 1,267,000.

In his keynote address, the Deputy Minister of Planning and Economic Development, Rev. Dr. Jonathan Titus-Williams, expressed appreciation to CARE Sierra Leone for the intervention, saying it is in line with government’s Medium Term National Development Plan 2019-2023.

He furthered that they have collaborated with NGOs to synchronize their work with government’s agenda in order to avoid wastage of resources.

He recalled how President Bio started the ball rolling through NaCSA, adding that he was pleased that development partners are following suit. “Government has done cash transfer intervention to vulnerable people so we are happy to see CARE Sierra Leone doing the same as partners in development,” the Deputy Development Minister added.

The project is being supported by the German Government through KfW. It will be a one-time cash transfer in line with NaCSA’s guidance on cash transfer in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Beneficiaries were in high spirit as they expressed appreciation to CARE Sierra Leone for the financial assistance. “This will definitely help me address my financial constraints. I want to say thanks to CARE Sierra Leone,” said Mariatu Kamara, a trader at Susan’s Bay.

CARE International partnered with Afrimoney to facilitate payment to all the beneficiaries.

The Anti Corruption Commission monitored the whole process to ensure transparency and accountability.

The program climaxed with symbolic cash transfer to vulnerable households impacted by Covid-19.

(C) STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS UNIT, MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS.

Previous articleMinister of Higher Education Cautions Njala University Authorities
Next articleThe Ministry of Health Is Investigating Suspected COVID-19 Vaccine Related Death
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And 9 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

COVID-19 Update26th June 202153 New Cases5306 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press...
Read more
Blog

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 98 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 31 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update25th June 202198 New Cases5253 Cumulative Confirmed CasesFor more details please check the NACOVERC daily press statement
Read more
Blog

Prof. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US

Sierra Network - 0
Professor David Francis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his engagement with the United States Chamber of Commerce, described...
Read more
Blog

Increasing Public Service Output… J.J Saffa Has A Tough Job Ahead

Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger The civil service is the backbone of the State and can either support or undermine...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Hastings Shooting Officer Dismissed By Sierra Leone Police

Blog Sierra Network - 0
https://www.youtube.com/embed/BaUnKk3gLRo
Read more

Prof. David J. Francis Woos Investors in the US

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Professor David Francis, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, in his engagement with the United States Chamber of Commerce, described...
Read more

Increasing Public Service Output… J.J Saffa Has A Tough Job Ahead

Blog Sierra Network - 0
A Commentary By Ranger The civil service is the backbone of the State and can either support or undermine...
Read more

The Ministry of Health Is Investigating Suspected COVID-19 Vaccine Related Death

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Read more

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Sierra Leone Registered 53 New Confirmed Cases, 5 New Death And...

Sierra Network - 0