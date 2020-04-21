Capitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market

Sierra Leoneans applaud Capitol Foods for the innovation of having locally made hand sanitizers ready at this time of COVID-19, however the packaging was a wrong choice as it is the same bottle that is use for water and someone could mistakenly drink of it thinking its water.

Below are some of the comments on social media in regards to the hand sanitizer bottle

Get this hand sanitiser off the Salone market before someone’s child drinks it. #CapitolFoods please go back to the drawing board with your packaging. You totally messed up this one.

Where was standards bureau?

There is a worrying trend for fancy designs these days without professional consultation that would have saved them this embarrassment and money to re-design and package this product

What do you think?