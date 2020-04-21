31 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, April 21, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Capitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market

By Sierra Network
137
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

FCC turned sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market

Today, FCC turned the sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Government Meets 105% of Healthcare Workers Demands

The government of Sierra Leone through the ministry of finance after meeting with medical doctors in Sierra...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19

Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Sierra Leoneans applaud Capitol Foods for the innovation of having locally made hand sanitizers ready at this time of COVID-19, however the packaging was a wrong choice as it is the same bottle that is use for water and someone could mistakenly drink of it thinking its water.

Below are some of the comments on social media in regards to the hand sanitizer bottle

Get this hand sanitiser off the Salone market before someone’s child drinks it. #CapitolFoods please go back to the drawing board with your packaging. You totally messed up this one.

Where was standards bureau?

There is a worrying trend for fancy designs these days without professional consultation that would have saved them this embarrassment and money to re-design and package this product

What do you think?

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus
Next articleSolomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

FCC turned sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the Congo Water Market

Today, FCC turned the sod on the construction of a nursery center for pre-school children at the...
Read more
News

Government Meets 105% of Healthcare Workers Demands

Sierra Network - 0
The government of Sierra Leone through the ministry of finance after meeting with medical doctors in Sierra Leone is set to provide...
Read more
Current Affairs

Solomon Jamiru appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19

Sierra Network - 0
Solomon Jamiru, Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister has been appointed as the new spokesperson for COVID-19 in Sierra Leone
Read more
Blog

Capitol Foods On The Spotlight – Hand Sanitizer In A Water Bottle On The Market

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leoneans applaud Capitol Foods for the innovation of having locally made hand sanitizers ready at this time of COVID-19, however the...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 7 New Cases, 6 Recovered Cases, Total 44 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Still With The Virus

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update21st April 20207 new cases confirmed today 50 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

President Bio To Go Into 14-Days Self-Isolation

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone’s president, Julius Maada Bio is to go into a 14-day self-isolation as a precaution after one of his bodyguards tested...
Read more

Could There Be An Undetected Community Transmission Of COVID-19 In Sierra Leone With The Latest Confirmed Case In Yele Tonkolili?

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Latest patient who fell ill in Yele,Tonkolili after 1week travel from Freetown> Rutile Area> Bo> Kailahun had NO CONTACT with anyone whom...
Read more

6 Patients Recovered From COVID-19 In Sierra Leone

Blog Sierra Network - 0
#SierraLeone has just released its first Covid19 patients who’ve recovered. Six of them including the first two to have been admitted. The index...
Read more

I Have Been Tested Positive For COVID-19 Says Alph Bah

Blog Sierra Network - 0
I have been tested positive for COVID 19 and currently admitted at Lungi Treatment Centre ... may Allah grant me ‘shifa’... my...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.