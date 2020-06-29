Canada Consul to Sierra Leone calls on Minister Tunis

(MFAIC Press Office Freetown: Wednesday 25th June, 2020) The Honorary Consul of Canada to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kofie Macauley, on Thursday 25th June paid a courtesy call on the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Nabeela Farida Tunis at her Tower Hill office in Freetown to highlight Canada’s support to the Republic of Sierra Leone.

Speaking at the ceremony which was held at the Minister’s Conference Hall, the Honorary Consul of Canada noted the close collaboration between the two countries in the areas of peacebuilding Commission, the International Dialoge on Peacebuild and Statebuilding and the group of of Friends of Solidarity for Global Health Security at the UN.

The collaboration he added is a demonstration of the two countries’ mutual commitment to multilateralism and multilateral institutions.

Highlighting Canada’s support to Sierra Leone, Mr. Kofie Macauley said, Canada has been supporting Sierra Leone in the areas of health, education, gender equality and empowerment of women and girls, provide immediate support to vulnerable population, inclusive socioeconomic recovery towards the development of Sierra Leone.

He stated that, Sierra Leone and Canada have shared a common view on the importance of an internationally coordinated response to address the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

The Consul further stated that Canada will continue to promote the Sustainable Development Goals with the G7, G20 and other international fora including engagement with developing countries in partnership to ensure the voice of those affected by the global health challenges, climate change and persistent inequality are prominent.

In her response, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Mrs. Nabeela Farida Tunis said Sierra Leone and Canada have shared a very long standing and fruitful bilateral relationship which is based on mutual trust and respect.

Mrs. Tunis extend her thanks and appreciation on behalf of His Excellency Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the Government and People of Sierra Leone to the Government and people of Canada for the timely support given to Sierra Leone towards the fight against COVI-19.

She assured the Honorary Consul that, as a country that seeks to strengthen its relationship with Canada, they as a government are fully committed to ensuring that the intention behind the donation is certainly met.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper