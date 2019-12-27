CAMPAIGN FOR HUMAN RIGHTS AND DEVELOPMENT INTERNATIONAL (CHRDI)

Annual Highlights 2019

“Good governance needs to aim for justice. While the element of the rule of law is extremely important as part of good governance for the promotion of human rights. Human rights only have meaning when they can be enjoyed in a practical sense”

Human Rights

 Advocating for the right of workers both public and private sector, we were able to secure benefits for 400 workers.

 Secured appointment letters and pin codes for 98 government workers who have worked for 1 year 10 months without salaries and other employment benefits.

 We were able to work with the security sector to end unlawful killings at Japour farm where 7 people had lost their lives.

 Secured bail for over 15 young people in the Goderich community.

 We worked with the security sector to put an end to harassment and intimidation at Newton where members of the Armed Forces had unlawfully arrested almost all the elders in the village and detained them in a Police cell at Waterloo

Providing training for 30 young Human Rights Activists

Accountability advocacy

The Campaign for Human Rights and Development International (CHRDI) was able to hold the three arms of government and other MDAs accountable to their statutory obligations.

1) For Parliament to be effective and proactive for the people.

2) The executive to be more functional for the people and the people.

3) Judiciary to provide access to justice to the people.

4) To ensure that MDAs work within their legal mandate

Justice program

Our Legal Aid for Rural Women and Girls (LARWAG) currently being implemented at the Waterloo magistrate Court as a pilot project and funded by CHRDI, will provide life-changing legal assistance to the community of nearly 222,919 females living in the rural area in the Western area in Sierra Leone. We have been able to secure discharge cases and out of court settlement for our clients.

This initiative will:

1) Increase women and girls’ capacities to understand and claim their rights;

2) Improve national and local capacities to deliver justice to women and girls;

3) Strengthen legal and policy frameworks on women’s access to justice.

We advocated for more magistrate(s) and Judges to be enrolled.

Governance

In March this year, CHRDI urged the Government of Sierra Leone to constitute the Political Party Registration Commission-PPRC by appointing the Commission’s Chairman

©️ 2019 CHRDI-HUMAN RIGHTS and POLICY BRIEF