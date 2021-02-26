Calling for Implementation of Audit Report Recommendations… I Can’t Be Distracted – Chief Minister

In an exclusive interview, the Chief Minister, has stated that he can’t be distracted by fake propaganda, stressing that his focus is on President Julius Maada Bio’s New Direction agenda-accelerated delivery.

Professor David Francis was cataloguing his achievements since he assumed office in 2018 as the country’s Chief Minister.

He said amidst COVID-19 his Office took giant steps and in some cases, innovative ones that contributed to quality governance processes and service delivery. Among the impressive achievements were: Hosting of the 3rd Cabinet Retreat:

He pointed out that the key objective of that Retreat was to take a critical analysis of the New Direction Government’s progress on the implementation of its 8 Governance Priorities on the Economy, Free Quality Education (FQE), Energy, Health, Infrastructure, Agriculture and Mining. President Bio urged Ministers and Public Servants to focus on service delivery in the interest of the people of Sierra Leone. A key outcome of the Retreat was Ministers reaffirmed their commitment to recalibrate their interventions to enhance service delivery in their various sectors.

He mentioned Performance Management and Service Delivery of Ministers: According to him every Cabinet Minister signs Performance Contract with the President. Each Contract in part, states milestones to be achieved based on the Medium-Term National Development Framework and the Manifesto Commitments. In 2020,he disclosed, the OCM successfully assessed Ministerial Performance and submitted to the President for his gracious consideration and action.

The OCM has created a Dash-Board wherein the President, the Vice President and the Chief Minister can, at a click of a button, track the performance of every Minister based on their performance contract.

Dilating on the Mid-term Review of the New Direction Government the Chief Minister said President Julius Maada Bio instructed him to conduct a mid-term evaluation of His New Direction Government. He highlighted that the event, was the first of its kind to evaluate a sitting Government. The outcome of the Review was that Ministers identified their successes, challenges and formulated strategies for effective delivery on their Ministerial Mandates.

Measuring the successes of the Manifesto Commitment of the New Direction Government was what he talked about next.

He said the Manifesto Commitment was the basis on which the New Direction Government was voted into Office.

As a way to measure the extent to which the Manifesto Commitments have been delivered, the OCM developed a Compendium of the Manifesto Promises and what has been delivered mid-Term and commitments delivered outside the Manifesto Commitment. He intimated that so far, 34 Manifesto Commitments have been delivered out of the total of 38 as promised by President Bio.

On Institution Building and the Consolidation of Peace and Governance he said the President mandated him to initiate actions for a recommencement of the Constitutional Review Process before it was delegated to the Office of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice.

Besides, he stated that the OCM led Policy and Legal arrangements for the establishment and operationalization of the National Disaster Management Agency as a Statutory Institution. During the launch of the Agency, the President lauded his effort for taking the exceptional leadership in the establishment of the Agency.

He said the President made a Manifesto commitment to address the deep cleavages that continues to undermine national cohesion, peace and unity in Sierra Leone.

In that regard, the President authorized him to lead on the establishment of the ICPNC. The ICPNC Bill when passed into Law in 2021, will bring into operation the ICPNC.

The Office of the Chief Minister, he maintained, led in preparation of the Policy and its translation into a Bill for the establishment of the National Reforestation and Timber Governance Agency.

When turned into law, the Agency will have the Statutory Mandate to regulate Timber Resources, improve revenue generation management and Governance, scale-up reforestation, and invest in sustainable utilisation of forest resources in Sierra Leone. It is hoped that the Bill will be passed into law in 2021, he said.

He disclosed how Human Capital Development is a key Flagship Programme of the President. In this regard, the Office of the Chief Minister led in the full-scale operationalization of the HCD Directorate. The HCD operates on 3 key portfolios: Education, Health and Agriculture. President Bio’s HCD initiative is now a model for implementation within the Economic Community for West African States (ECOWAS), he informed.

Professor David Francis mentioned that the President mandated him to lead on the Inter-Ministerial Agency on the Road Sector.

All Ministries and Agencies with bearings on the road sector prioritized roads and bridges that either required construction, rehabilitation or improvement. The Plan of Action developed by the inter-ministerial agency guided the Ministry of Finance in the allocation of resources in the last Budget speech to the House of Parliament.

Speaking briefly on the 2019 Audit Service Report, the Chief Minister urged full implementation of the recommendations and continues to acknowledge the outstanding role of Audit Service Sierra Leone (ASSL) in the scrutiny of public institutions on the use of public funds.

He confirmed the invaluable role of ASSL in scrutinizing public institutions in the use of public funds. He also recalled highlighting this invaluable role in the GTT Report submitted to President Bio. He confirmed that the New Direction Government led by President Bio will support the full implementation of the recommendations of the ASSL 2019 Report.

The Bradford-trained Professor said Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government are subjected to the Constitution, Acts of Parliament and Policies in the utilization of public funds, he therefore affirmed that every MDA has a Vote Controller who is principally responsible to account for public funds utilised.

Referencing the Public Financial Management Act of 2016, he said the Act is very clear on the role of Vote Controllers in managing public funds. In this regard, he continued that Government Ministers only provide strategic leadership to their Ministries and do not sign cheques for the operations of any Ministry.

The Chief Minister commended ASSL for producing and disseminating the 2019 Audit Report to the public. He encouraged the general public to read and engage with the ASSL Report for their own edification and understanding of how public funds were expended and audited. He however stated that persons or institutions culpable for the alleged misappropriation of funds will be held accountable as required by law and accountability institutions including the ACC and House of Parliament.

The Chief Minister confirmed that the New Direction Government led by President Bio remains committed in the fight against corruption in Sierra Leone.

He encouraged journalists to come to his office to clarify any information that is doubtful to them instead of misinforming the public.

