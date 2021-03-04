CAF Approves ‘STADE DU 28 SEPTEMBRE’ As New Venue For SIERRA LEONE-BENIN Encounter

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has in a correspondence dated Thursday 4, March 2021 approved the ‘Stade Du 28 Septembre’ in Guinea Conakry proposed by the Sierra Leone Football Association as the new venue to host the country’s final match in the ongoing 2021 AFCON Qualifers against Benin on Tuesday March 30, 2021.

This change of venue came as a result of CAF’s recent ban on the Siaka Steven Stadium in Freetown from hosting any international match due to failure to meet the CAF stadium requirements.

Meanwhile, to ensure firm agreement between the Guinea and Sierra Leone Football federations, a delegation including secretariat staff of the Sierra Leone Football Association; Christopher Kamara- General Secretary, Mohamed Benson Bawoh- Cooperate Affairs Manager, Lamin Tarawallie- Media Officer, Dr. Abdulrahaman Swarray- Deputy Director of the National Sports Authority- and Ibrahim Bah- Deputy Secretary of the Ministry of Sports has today travelled to Conakry.

Stay tuned for more on this…