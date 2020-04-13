Buya Hotel In Port Loko Quarantine Center Served Rotten Eggs To Residents

My heart is still with Buya hotel in Port Loko quarantine center residents.

Please His Excellency, please visit this center and see how your people are being treated sir.

You owe it to them boss.

Today Monday (Easter Monday) their breakfast (just served few minutes ago) is two rotten eggs and few spoons of pap.

So sad this morning with ugly development from the Buya hotel quarantine center in Port Loko relating food shortage.

Last night it was 3 gizzard and 3 slices of plantation in a foil for dinner.

This morning it is lafidi with raw palmoil on a foil????? Ah!!

Can’t believe they are buying their own milk, teabags and sugar to drink tea every morning. What if they don’t have money to do so?

And funny enough, food is being prepared outside the hotel. Why not in the hotel? To avoid late service as it is now.

We are told hot tea helps fight the virus. Why not supply them with necessary provisions?

My President sir, I Know you are not aware of this but this is what is happening at Buya hotel sir.

Please ignore the lies you’re told by some of those of your health leads that everything is well in those quarantine centers. Nar big lie sir.

Please use your good office to help those of our people out there sir.

They’re our people abiding to all quarantine rules sir so please let’s treat them like the responsible fathers and mothers all of them are.

You making on-the-spot visits to some of these quarantine centers and speak to those in quarantine, especially thos at Buya hotel will leave you totally disappointed sir.

HE some people are in a mission to derail your speedy fight against this pandemic sir.

Act fast boss.