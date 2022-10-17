Burial Of August 10, 2022 Victims – Today 17th October 2022

Sierra Leone will today bury 25 civilians killed during the 10 August protests. Their families have been told the bodies of their loved ones will not be given to them, rather the state will lay them to rest. Each family will get Le 20 million (roughly $1,250), an offer that has been rejected by relatives of Hassan Dumbuya aka Evangelist Samson. The cemetery hasn’t been disclosed with the families told only to converge at the central mortuary in Freetown at 1pm. It comes nearly eight weeks since six policemen killed in the same protests were laid to rest at a ceremony presided over by president Julius Maada Bio whose families received Le 100 million each.

