British Council Will Be Permanently Closing In Sierra Leone

We regret to announce that we will be permanently closing our physical location in Sierra Leone, 20 A J Momoh Street, Tower Hill, Freetown, Sierra Leone from 1 April 2022. Like many organisations around the world, we suffered large financial losses due to the pandemic. This has led to difficult decisions, one of which is to permanently close our office in Sierra Leone. We thank our partners, programme beneficiaries, customers and stakeholders who have supported and worked with us for over 80 years. We are proud of the impact we have collectively achieved through our work across sectors.

We will continue to deliver exams in partner locations. We will also continue to support activities in Sierra Leone remotely from the West Africa cluster operations and continue to facilitate connections between the UK and Sierra Leone in education and our work in girls’ education and related opportunities where Client funding is available.

We can still be reached through the following channels.

E-mail – [email protected]

WhatsApp – +232 72949449(Reachable from 1 April 2022)

Facebook – British Council Sierra Leone

Twitter – slBritish

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.