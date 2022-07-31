25.8 C
Sierra Leone
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Bringing Healthcare To Your Doorstep: Mobile Health Clinic will be leaving today for the provinces

The stage is set, MoHS, Mobile Health Clinic will be leaving today for the provinces to provide free medical services including Covid-19 Vaccinations to the people of Sierra Leone.
The Mobile Health Clinic Bus will provide General Primary Healthcare Services including:

  • Maternal and Child Health Screening for high blood pressure, blood sugar, kidney disease, malaria etc.
  • Diagnostic services including
    *Laboratory tests
    *Hematology
    *Biochemistry
    *Urine Analysis
    *Blood Glucose
    *Electrocardiogram (ECH).

Locations for the Buses from the 1st – 7th August, 2022. 9:00am to 5pm everyday.

  1. WESTERN AREA URBAN
    • Youyi Building Car Park 1st and 2nd August
    • Ross Road (CHC) 3rd and 4th August
    • Old Road Calaba Town (PHU) 5th, 6th and 7th August.
  2. Bo District
    • Koribondo CHC 1st and 2nd August
    • Jembeh CHC 3rd and 4th August
    • M and M Maternity (Bo Town) 5th, 6th and 7th August.
  3. Portloko District
    • Portloko City 1st August
    • Kabata Junction 2nd and 3rd August
    • Petifu Junction 4th August
    • Mange Bureh 5th and 6th August
    • Konya Line 7th August.
  4. WESTERN AREA RURAL
    • York Village 1st, 2nd and 3rd August
    • Tombo Village 4th, 5th, 6th and 7th August.

All Services are Free of Cost……

