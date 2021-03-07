Bring back our shows NaCOVERC , you can’t be allowing certain groups of people gathering together for political activities without using face masks and no social distancing and still continue to place a ban on shows . Our Entertainment Industry is dying slowly and heads of various Entertainment organizations are not saying anything about it .

If Artistes are allowed to perform at schools during the day without adhering to COVID 19 rules and regulations why not allow others to perform at the time of their choices?

Since last year, we were asked to send in names for government’s stimulus package, we are yet to receive the money . This is the seventh months since we submitted those names and the money is not forthcoming. You can’t ban our shows and still delay to give us what you promised.

I am calling on all Entertainers to stand up for our right. The laws of the land should be applicable to all and sundry devoid of our religional, tribal or political background.

The return of the Crusader.

©️Prezo Koroma.