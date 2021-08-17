Breaking: The President of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a private bilateral meeting with the President Bio

Breaking News:

The President of Turkey, His Excellency Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held a private bilateral meeting with the President of Sierra Leone, His Excellency Dr Julius Maada Bio at the Presidential Residence in Ankara.

The private meeting is intended to strengthen the bilateral relations between Turkey and Sierra Leone and explore investment opportunities between the two countries.

The private meeting included the two First Ladies of Sierra Leone and Turkey – Madam Fatima Bio and Madam Emine Erdogan respectively.

It could be recalled that last year, under the joint leadership of H.E Dr. Julius Maada Bio and H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sierra Leone and Turkey signed Cooperation Agreements on Visas, Education, Defence and the Exemption of Double Taxation.

His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and the First Lady, Madam Fatima Bio are in Turkey on a private visit.

-Press Secretary-

Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio Meets President Erdogan of Turkey

Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday 17 August 2021 – His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and First Lady Fatima Bio have been received at the Presidential Residence in Ankara by Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and wife, Madam Emine Erdogan, during a private visit.

Press Secretary, Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, said the private meeting was also intended to strengthen the bilateral relations between Turkey and Sierra Leone and to further explore investment opportunities between the two countries.

“It could be recalled that last year, under the joint leadership of H.E Dr. Julius Maada Bio and H.E Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sierra Leone and Turkey signed cooperation agreements on visas, education, defence and the exemption of double taxation,” he said, adding that the President was also expected to meet potential private sector investors with business interests in Sierra Leone.

President Bio had proceeded from London on 10 August 2021 after he successfully participated in the Global Education Summit on 29 July in London, where selected global leaders had gathered and raised $4 billion for the Global Partnership for Education as part of a $5 billion funding target to transform education for 175 million children in the world’s most vulnerable countries and get 88 million more girls and boys in school by 2025.



For More Enquiries:

State House Media and Communications Unit

[email protected]