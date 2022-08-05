Breaking: Striking doctors and dentists in Sierra Leone are to return to work immediately

Breaking News……..

The Ministry of Health & Sanitation @DembyAustin & the Sierra Leone Medical & Dental Association @theslmda has agreed to cancel strike action immediately.

All demands have been agreed upon & a more cordial family union has been re-established.

Terms are; fuel will be issued with fuel cards, salary increase to make up for COVID allowances starts Sept 1.

#savelives

Striking doctors and dentists in Sierra Leone are to return to work immediately after reaching an agreement with the government, both health minister Dr Austin Demby and President of the medical and dental association Dr Edries Tejan have confirmed. The doctors have got a pay rise and will receive their weekly 45 litres of fuel through a prepaid card which will be charged quarterly – Umaru oana