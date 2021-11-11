21.9 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, November 11, 2021
BREAKING NEWS: Sierra Leone’s Auditor General, Lara Taylor-Pearce SUSPENDED

By Sierra Network
Breaking: In an unprecedented move, Sierra Leone’s Auditor General, Lara Taylor-Pearce has been suspended indefinitely.

The highly-respected career auditor who has headed the institution for 10 years, has confirmed receiving a letter from the office of the president which among other things states that the Attorney General is to set up a tribunal to look into Audit Service Sierra Leone “for professional performance or the lack thereof”.

Mrs Taylor-Pearce told me that she had not been told what the remit of the tribunal was or what wrongdoing she and one of her deputies (also suspended) had committed.

She has been consistent in releasing hard-hitting audit reports about the handling of state resources by the former and present government. -Umaru Fofana

Today, I was delighted to welcome His Excellency Ahmed bin Abdulaziz Qattan – President Bio

