Breaking News: President Bio On A Meeting For COVID-19 Vaccine

Today, I had a productive meeting with @GaviSeth, CEO of @Gavi, to explore how soon we can get hundreds of thousands of doses of efficacious vaccines into Sierra Leone . pic.twitter.com/rtkOGxxnas — President Julius Maada Bio (@PresidentBio) July 19, 2021