21.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Breaking News: President Bio On A Meeting For COVID-19 Vaccine

By Sierra Network
220
0

Must Read

Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Today, I had a productive meeting with @GaviSeth, CEO of @Gavi, to explore how soon we can get hundreds of thousands of doses of efficacious vaccines into Sierra Leone.

Previous articleSierra Leone Registered 5 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 15 New Recoveries From Coronavirus
Next articleEid-Ul-Adha: President Julius Maada Bio and First Lady donate Lamb and other food condiments to Imams at State Lodge in Freetown
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img
- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Latest News

BlogSierra Network -

President Julius Maada Bio Decorates Two Army Generals, Encourages them to Lead by Example

Presidential Lodge, Freetown, Monday 19 July 2021 - His Excellency President Dr Julius Maada Bio and Commander-in-Chief of the...
- Tokeh Beach Sierra Leone -spot_img

More Articles Like This

- Freetown - Waterloo Highway -spot_img

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

spot_img

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

President Julius Maada Bio Decorates Two Army Generals, Encourages them to...

Sierra Network - 0