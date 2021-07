I have this evening tested positive for Covid-19. I am reaching out to all the people I had direct contact with over the past two days to inform them. I have self isolated as per NaCOVERC Guidelines. I am feeling fine at the moment. As we are experiencing the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, I continue to encourage Sierra Leoneans to follow all NaCOVERC guidelines.

#MaskUp#StopCovid-19