For the past years, I have discharged my responsibility in my substantive role as Press Secretary and added the extra responsibility of a Presidential Spokesman.

This evening, I welcome my good friend and the New Presidential Spokesman, Alhaji Dr. Alpha Bakarr Sahid Kanu to our great team at State House. This is what inclusive governance is about that people can serve at the discretion of H.E the President regardless of their tribe, region and place of birth.