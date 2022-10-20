24.8 C
Sierra Leone
Thursday, October 20, 2022
BREAKING: 2023 Elections Will Be Based On PR System – Commissioner Mohamed Konneh

By Sierra Network
In accordance with section 38A of 1991 const of S/L, 2023 elections will be based on PR system. The Commission will release public notice at the PPLC meeting tomorrow 21/10/22.

