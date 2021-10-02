Bomeh Dumpsite In A Total MESS, As Mayor Blames Chief Administrator

Further to my press conference on Wednesday, the photos below of the current state of Kissy Bomeh dumpsite illustrate the extent of our challenge. I explained during the press conference that the work of the Chief Administrator is not being done.

That among many other administrative failings, the processes and systems to ensure that we have vehicles licensed, fueled, repaired and operating are not in place. The consequence is terrible images like this.





I am saddened that this is happening and will find a workaround to get it resolved. Difficult as it is we will not give up on our efforts to #TransformFreetown. _Mayor Yvonne Aki-Sawyerr_