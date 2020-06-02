Bike Riders National President Paid A Courtesy call On The Executive Director Of SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh

Mr. Tellei Bah, National President of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bike Riders Union #SALCOMBRU together with cross section of his Executive on Monday 1st June 2020, paid a courtesy call on the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh at the Authority’s headquarters at Kissy Road in Freetown.

During the Courtesy visit, Mr. Bah Congratulated Mr. Sannoh on his appointment as the Executive Director of SLRSA and pledged his Union’s continued support to the Authority.

