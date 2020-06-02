24.2 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, June 2, 2020
type here...
Blog
Updated:

Bike Riders National President Paid A Courtesy call On The Executive Director Of SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh

By Sierra Network
18
0

Must Read

BlogSierra Network - 0

Bike Riders National President Paid A Courtesy call On The Executive Director Of SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh

Mr. Tellei Bah, National President of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bike Riders Union #SALCOMBRU together with cross section of...
Read more
NewsSierra Network - 0

Government Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers

Government Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers
Read more
BlogSierra Network - 0

What Asset Do Teachers Have To Declare Asked A Concerned Teacher

WHAT ASSETS DO TEACHERS HAVE TO DECLARE? By a concerned teacher.
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Mr. Tellei Bah, National President of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bike Riders Union #SALCOMBRU together with cross section of his Executive on Monday 1st June 2020, paid a courtesy call on the Executive Director of the Sierra Leone Road Safety Authority Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh at the Authority’s headquarters at Kissy Road in Freetown.

During the Courtesy visit, Mr. Bah Congratulated Mr. Sannoh on his appointment as the Executive Director of SLRSA and pledged his Union’s continued support to the Authority.

#RoadSafety
#Partnership
#Collective_Responsibility

Previous articleGovernment Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

BlogSierra Network - 0

Bike Riders National President Paid A Courtesy call On The Executive Director Of SLRSA Mr. Ibrahim Sannoh

Mr. Tellei Bah, National President of the Sierra Leone Commercial Bike Riders Union #SALCOMBRU together with cross section of...
Read more
News

Government Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers

Sierra Network - 0
Government Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers
Read more
Blog

What Asset Do Teachers Have To Declare Asked A Concerned Teacher

Sierra Network - 0
WHAT ASSETS DO TEACHERS HAVE TO DECLARE? By a concerned teacher. If this is not a...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus

Sierra Network - 0
Sierra Leone Registered 31 New Confirmed Cases, 0 New Death And 5 New Recoveries From Coronavirus COVID-19 Update2nd...
Read more
Blog

Proposed COVID-19 Guidelines For The Safe Operation Of Religious Activities In Sierra Leone – Rashid Dumbuya Esq

Sierra Network - 0
PROPOSED COVID-19 GUIDELINES FORTHE SAFE OPERATION OF RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES IN SIERRA LEONE RESEARCHED & COMPILED BY:THE INTERNS AND VOLUNTEERS...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

What Asset Do Teachers Have To Declare Asked A Concerned Teacher

Blog Sierra Network - 0
WHAT ASSETS DO TEACHERS HAVE TO DECLARE? By a concerned teacher. If this is not a...
Read more

Proposed COVID-19 Guidelines For The Safe Operation Of Religious Activities In Sierra Leone – Rashid Dumbuya Esq

Blog Sierra Network - 0
PROPOSED COVID-19 GUIDELINES FORTHE SAFE OPERATION OF RELIGIOUS ACTIVITIES IN SIERRA LEONE RESEARCHED & COMPILED BY:THE INTERNS AND VOLUNTEERS...
Read more

Sierra Leone Receives COVID-19 Kits from Chang Li Mining and Trading Company

Blog Sierra Network - 0
On 27th May 2020 ,amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Chang Li Mining Company donated to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Embassy...
Read more

VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19

Blog Sierra Network - 0
VP Jalloh Ends Provincial Engagements on COVID-19 Vice President, Dr. Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh on Saturday 30th May, 2020...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Contact Us

Email: [email protected]
Tel: +1-469-443-6176
Whatsapp: +232-78-990-991

our app google play download link

Live Radio

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Twitter Feeds -

© Sierra Network Radio, Designed by Umer Qaisar | All rights reserved.

MORE STORIES

Government Of Sierra Leone Has Paid Over Le6.5Bill To Healthcare Workers

Sierra Network - 0