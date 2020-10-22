EXCLUSIVE!

Big Boost to Electricity Supply as Berec Arrives!

World’s No. 1 battery man, Berec, has landed at the Lungi International Airport on the invitation of the Ministry of Energy to help solve the challenges with electricity supply in the small West African country called Sierra Leone.

This comes after an intermittent blackout in the capital city of Freetown and major parts of the country following the departure of the KARPOWERSHIP II, which the authorities thought they could do without.

Berec was received and warmly welcomed at the airport by a high-powered delegation of EDSA officials headed by the Minister of Energy, Alhaji Khanja Sesay.

The world’s famous battery man vowed he would help the Government of President Julius Maada Bio with the power required to accomplish the targets of the SLPP’s National Development Plan.

“I’m a long-standing credible name synonymous with power. So I am excited about coming to the rescue of the Government and people of Sierra Leone at this trying times. I want to help the current president to achieve his dream of electricity supply to all corners of the country,” the short, robust power man told astonished pressmen who accompanied the delegation to the airport.

Ticha Lemp Lemp reliably learned that the authorities turned down an interesting offer from local power producer Manoj Candle because it is tied to a partnership with Chinese Lamps Inc.

A sustainable supply of electricity has been a challenge in Sierra Leone since time immemorial. As a matter of fact, the country’s capital Freetown, once dubbed “the darkest city on the African Continent”, experiences daily power cuts. Outside the major cities, the situation is far worse, with just one in 10 Sierra Leoneans having access to the national grid. That figure drops to 3 percent in rural areas, according to government and World Bank figures.

The difficulty in accessing electricity is also compounded by significant transmission and distribution network problems, resulting in losses of 34.5% of the electricity supply in the Freetown Capital Western Area alone in 2017.

The national transmission system consists of a 161 kilovolts (kV) transmission line extending from the Bumbuna hydroelectric plant to the Freetown substation, as well as an electricity grid for the town of Makeni and a 33 kV transmission line from Bo to Kenema. The government has reported that funding has been made available from ADB/DFID for rehabilitation and expansion of the transmission between Bo and Kenema, with project completion by the end of 2020.

In May 2019 the World Bank approved a $50 million International Development Association (IDA) credit for the Energy Sector Utility Reform Project (ESURP) to support improvement in the operational performance of the energy sector.

As Berec assures of his reliable service, the Minister of Energy says increasing generation and improving the transmission and distribution networks continues to be a priority for the government. In a bid to address the issues relating to power demand, additional generation, network rehabilitation and expansion, and access options, the Energy Ministry has over recent years with support from development partners prepared a number of policy papers and proposals aimed at reforming the energy sector.

The government of Sierra Leone under the New Direction has stated its intention to strengthen the capacity of the regulatory agencies. How this plays out in practice remains to be seen, but the Energy Minister is ever confident that things will take a New Direction.

“In the New Direction of things in the energy sector our priority is to provide affordable, accessible, reliable, clean, and sustainable electricity supply to the people and commercial entities of Sierra Leone,” said Minister Kanja.

Indeed, with the intervention of Berec it is expected that the rampant blackout in Freetown and other areas in the country would be addressed sooner rather than later.

Berec, who claims this is not the first time he has been in the country, cited the darkest days in Sierra Leone some 30 to 40 years ago when he was the only light at the end of the tunnel for the people.

“I am sure the honourable minister remembers those days well, when I was the most reliable battery in town,” Berec said cynically and enquired about old-time friends Susan One, Two, Three, and Four.

Meanwhile, Berec boasts he has the unconditional support of long-time friends Eveready and Tiger, as well as new pals Vinnic and Duracell to name but a few.

NOTE: This work of fiction was inspired by actual events, but is otherwise a product of the writer’s imagination.

Ticha Lemp Lemp | Thursday, 22nd October, 2020 | Front Page Lead Story | Satire News | Page 3