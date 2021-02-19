25 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, February 19, 2021
Bible Society Prays For Chief Justice, Donates Bibles To Judiciary

Judiciary of Sierra Leone Communications Unit, CJ Chambers, Main Law Courts Building in Freetown: The Bible Society in Sierra Leone has today, Tuesday 16th February, 2021 donated two cartoons of King James Version Bibles to the Judiciary of Sierra Leone.

The team comprising the Board Chairman, Ransford Wright; Board member-Rev. Dr. Olivia Wesley; Board member-Prince Morgan William; Board member-Precious Fewry; Raymond Jarrett-Media Director; Samuel Dumbuya-Operations Manager and Margaret Bernard-Jones Human Resource Consultant.

Presenting the team, the Human Resource Consultant, Margaret Bernard-Jones said they were at the Chief Justice’s chambers because their duty is to preach and spread the gospel of Christ to humanity.

She reiterated that the mission of the Bible Society is to share the word of God to transform lives. She said they have been able to translate the Holy Bible in various local languages in the country.

“We are here to make our worthy contribution to the Judiciary,” she said, adding that their move will be part of the giant development undertaken to make the Judiciary among the greatest institutions in Africa.

In her prayer for protection and God’s guidance for rapid development at the Judiciary, Rev. Dr. Olivia Wesley prayed for divine wisdom and a dedicated team work among the entire staff. She said if this is achieved, the nation will celebrate not only the Chief Justice but the entire Judiciary under his leadership.

“If the Justice system fails the whole country will fail,” said Ransford Wright, the Board Chairman of the Bible Society, stressing that there is no justice without truth and therefore the Bible has always been used to take oath in Court.

According to him, because the Bible will minister the word of God, the truth shall always prevail. He used the occasion to commend the Chief Justice and said because the Bible will be used in all the Courts, truth shall always triumph.

Receiving the 32 pieces of Holy Bible, the Hon. Chief Justice, His Lordship Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards said he was grateful for the show of gratitude to donate such quality and standard Bibles to the Judiciary.

He thanked her Sunday school teacher, Rev. Dr. Olivia Wesley for her prayers, stating that, “that little Sunday school boy is now the Chief Justice of this great nation.”

He said when he was appointed by the President, His Excellency President Dr. Julius Maada Bio, the Muslim Jaamat paid him visit and made similar donation of the holy Quran to the Judiciary.

He thanked and appreciated the donation and said it was timely.

For more enquiries contact the head of Communications on +23234617548

