Basic Education Ministry Introduces Three New Subjects

Three new subjects have been added to the academic curriculum by The Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education. The new subjects are Civic Education, Environmental Education and Sexual & Comprehensive Safety, all meant to broaden the scope of the pupils’ studies and include changing dynamics into their studies. These subjects will be taught from primary to JSS 3 classes.

In another development, on the 10th September 2021, the Minister of Basic and Senior Secondary Education, Dr David Moinina Sengeh disclosed that his Ministry will achieve a 100% pass rate in Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in ten (10) years.

He made that statement during the commissioning ceremony of 100 newly constructed/rehabilitated/upgraded Junior Secondary Schools by His Excellency, Rtd. Brigadier Julius Maada Bio in Gerihun, Bo district.

Dr Sengeh further explained that the current batch of pupils (The Bio Babies as he called them) who have transited into Primary School, from the Early Childhood Development Centres will, after going through the fit for purpose type of Education provided via the free quality school Education program, be better prepared to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and pass with 100 percent.

According to the Minister, the Ministry of Basic and Senior Secondary Education has been working tirelessly over the past three years to improve on the quality aspect of the free quality school education.

He stated that, in addition to the payment of school fees, public examination fees, provision of teaching/learning materials, payment of salaries of teachers, (with 30% increment, plus 6000 more added to the payroll), supply of core textbooks and exercise books, the Ministry has also set up the Curriculum Department in the Ministry, developed the curriculum framework, recruited 160 inspectors of schools, supplied tablets to all Principals, developed suitable policies, and introduced technology into the teaching and learning process to expedite and support systems and processes.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper