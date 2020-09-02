AYV & Africell Scale Up Thorough Preparations for Housemates Salone 2

By Ranger

The Africa Young Voices (AYV) Empire and Africell Sierra Leone are known as pioneers in various fields and beyond. Every Sierra Leonean is assured of the best in service delivery from these two institutions. According to an investigation conducted by this medium the joint endeavours of these two institutions in the realm of the Reality TV show have now become fixtures that the citizens look up to in spicing their livelihoods.

Housemate Salone Season 2 was recently launched to the general public to the much acclamation of many with so many positive reviews.

On Saturday, 29th August 2020, the Managing Director of AYV, Ambassador Anthony Navo, and the Chief Executive Officer of Africell Sierra Leone, Shadi Gerjawi visited the various sites of the proposed show for a thorough progress inspection and assessment finding.

Shadi was particularly interested in making sure that all Corona Virus safety measures are met, so as to have a conducive and healthy friendly environment as befits the present situation with regards to the COVID-19 pandemic. The stakeholders also dropped by to meet with the various teams in production and behind the scenes to have a hands-on experience and taste of the work in progress.

The AYV and Africell Sierra Leone Housemates Salone 2 has been the talk of the town attracting a lot of conversation based on the success of the last show. The forthcoming show is set to be even bigger and better.

This year’s Show is offering the mouth-watering star prize of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Leones (Le 250M) plus a round trip to Dubai. Indeed, this is an opportunity for any young person, who will emerge as the ultimate winner, to become a millionaire and be financially empowered to forge ahead in life.

Next in line will be an audition which will commence early September this year and will go on until the 21st September 2020. During the audition 40 finalists will be chosen who will then battle for the final 20 through another form of audition. The final 20 competent applicants, who successfully go through the audition, will enter the House on the 14th October 2020.

The Show is slated in such a way that when the Housemates enter the House on the 14th October 2020 the more votes a particular Housemate secures from viewers, in and out of the country, will determine how long he or she will stay in the House.

It must be noted that the Africell number through which members of the public could vote for their favourite Housemates will be announced in due course.

Interestingly, during a particular stage of the Show, based on the percentage of votes scored by a particular Housemate will also determine if he or she will be evicted from the House. Evictions will continue until the ultimate winner emerges. But one good thing is that for each day a Housemate resides in the House, he or she is entitled to One Hundred Thousand Leones (Le100, 000).

All the episodes of the Show will be broadcast live, on a 24 hours basis, on AYV Television Channel 34.

Many have intimated this medium that they are eagerly awaiting the commencement of the Show and whenever time permits they will swiftly switch on to AYV TV Channel 34, stay glued in order not to miss out on the fun that the show will definitely exude.

Housemates Salone is all about Youth Empowerment. When the successful Housemates are in the House they will be assigned to perform certain tasks that will shape their characters, they will be availed the opportunity to learn new skills, improve on existing ones. They will also be emotionally tested, afforded the space to find panacea to certain human problems and do a host of other things.

Furthermore, the Housemates will benefit from widespread exposure as the Show will be watched near and far. Talents will be spotted and vistas of opportunities could be opened as some of the Housemates would be earmarked to become Brand Ambassadors, movie artists, models etc.

As the build-up to this interesting Reality TV Show continues to gain momentum many are eagerly awaiting very fun-packed episodes that will generate heated discussions in many circles.

From what this medium has so far gathered it seems as if a very entertaining Reality TV Show is in the offing that will change the lives of the Housemates and take the entertainment industry to a higher level. Don’t wait to be told. Make a date with Housemates Salone Season 2, the Last Standing Couple with the theme, “Quarantine Drama”.

The setting of the stage is underway…don’t miss out❗