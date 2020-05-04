AWOL Donates Le 150 Million Towards Covid-19 Fight

By Ranger

To assist the Government in its strides to scale up the fight against the spread of the coronavirus in the country, the All Works of Life (AWOL) on Saturday 2nd May, 2020 donated the sum of one hundred and fifty million Leones (Le 150,000,000) to the Government of Sierra Leone through the Covid-19 Response Team.

The 100 Million Leones (Le 100,000,000) was an intangible kind donation in terms of Food Items and Face masks and the 50 Million Leones (Le50,000,000) was donated in cash. The presentation took place at the Forecourt of the Emergency Operation Centre at Cockerill in Freetown.

Present at the ceremony were the Chairman of All Works of Life, Ambassador Anthony Navo Jr, Public Relations Officer, National Covid-19 Response Team, Solomon Jamiru Esq, Executive Secretary of All Works of Life, Sho Cole, Public Relations Officer of the All Works of Life, Ezekiel Duramani Lakkoh, Secretary General of All Works of Life, Ahmed Sahid Nasralla, Senior Adviser of the Covid-19 Response Team, Fredrica Kella, Western Area District Coordinator Covid-19 Response Team, Miatta French etc.

In his address, Chairman of All Works of Life (AWOL), Ambassador Anthony Navo Jr, disclosed that AWOL has been working assiduously to support the Government and the people of Sierra Leone through diverse programs and initiatives, adding that AWOL is a group of young Sierra Leoneans who came together to serve as an auxiliary in order to reach out to communities.

He said they thought it fit as an organization for all their branches all over the world to come together and raise the sum of one Hundred and Fifty Million Leones in order to join the fight against the coronavirus in the country, noting that the one Hundred and Fifty Million Leones was apportioned into three categories as such; 50 Million Leones Cash to be donated to the Emergency Operation Centre, 50 million Leones worth of food items to be presented to their partner, United Sierra Leone, in order to work with the EOC to distribute the donated food items to the needy during the three days lockdown with the aim of targeting 500 beneficiaries further mentioning how the 50 Million Leones worth of face masks, which is about 10,000 face masks, to be donated to the EOC in order to curtail the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

On behalf of the National Covid-19 Response Team, the Public Relations of the National Covid-19 Response Team, Solomon Jamiru Esq expressed appreciation to AWOL for the kind gesture, adding that they are not surprised to receive such gesture from AWOL because their good work in society are evidences maintaining how the organization had been creating a lot of positive impact across the country.

He said that at a time like this when the EOC need such gestures, they as members of AWOL have demonstrated what he described as a timely intervention. He assured them that the donations will be used for the intended purposes and will reach the right beneficiaries.

