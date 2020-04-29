AWARD OF OFFSHORE PETROLEUM CONCESSIONS

The Government of Sierra Leone is pleased to announce that following the conclusion of the Fourth Offshore Petroleum Licensing Round on 28 February 2020, SIX (6) Applications for offshore petroleum concessions were received and evaluated.

It could be recalled that the initial launch of the Fourth Licensing Round in January 2018 was followed by extensions and corresponding industry consultations that resulted in the revision of the Licensing Strategy. The revised strategy included the adoption of a graticular block framework model that was designed to allow applicants the freedom to delineate their areas of interest by assembling multiple contiguous blocks of 1,360 km each.

The Government of Sierra Leone wishes it to be known that rigorous and thorough evaluation processes were employed to assess the capability and credibility of the six oil and gas corporations to undertake offshore exploration activities.

A detailed assessment focused on:

(1) technical and financial capability to implement deep water exploration projects,

(11) favourable commercial terms,

(iii) capacity of Health, Safety and Environmental programmes,

(IV) commitment to Local Content requirements

(V) attractiveness of proposed social responsibility initiatives.



Following these assessments, Government is pleased to announce that as an initial option, Sierra Leone’s open offshore petroleum acreages have been provisionally awarded to

Cluff Energy Africa, covering graticular blocks 23, 24, 25, 36, 37,

38, 39, 54, 55, 56, 57, 74, 75, 94 & 95, and Innoson Oil and Gas, covering graticular blocks 96, 97, 114, 115, 116, 117, 133,134, & 135.



The Government of Sierra Leone wishes to thank all applicants for participating in the Fourth Offshore Petroleum Licensing Round.

END

29th April, 2020

JULIUS F. SANDY, PhD

SECRETARY TO THE PRESIDENT