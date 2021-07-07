Avoid Travelling To Sierra Leone Says CDC

Key Information for Travelers to Sierra Leone
- Avoid travel to Sierra Leone.
- If you must travel to Sierra Leone, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.
- Because of the current situation in Sierra Leone, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
- See recommendations for fully vaccinated travelers.
- See recommendations for unvaccinated travelers.
- Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Sierra Leone, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.
FULL ARTICLE HERE – https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/covid-4/coronavirus-sierra-leone