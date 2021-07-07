28.7 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, July 7, 2021
Avoid Travelling To Sierra Leone Says CDC

By Sierra Network
Key Information for Travelers to Sierra Leone

  • Avoid travel to Sierra Leone.
  • If you must travel to Sierra Leone, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.
  • Because of the current situation in Sierra Leone, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants.
  • See recommendations for fully vaccinated travelers.
  • See recommendations for unvaccinated travelers.
  • Travelers should follow recommendations or requirements in Sierra Leone, including wearing a mask and staying 6 feet apart from others.
  • Quick guide for travelers.

FULL ARTICLE HERE – https://wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/covid-4/coronavirus-sierra-leone

