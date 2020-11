Update: Yesterday @Soe_Marrah was convicted of contempt by the Supreme Court of #SierraLeone—his crime a tweet expressing a dissenting view on the court’s judgment. I fear 4 myself and others who engage in public discourse and criticism of govt. You could be next.

I fear 4 myself and others who engage in public discourse and criticism of govt. You could be next.

Marrah u may not have received support from some you would have expected & the decision of the SC may have surprised u & many of us but u will remain a National Icon & an Asset not only to the legal profession but to the entire nation.