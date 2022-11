AUGUST 10 RIOT: Magistrate Isata Susan Sellu-Tucker of Pademba Road Magistrate’s Court No.2 has sentenced 4 accused to 21 months imprisonment each. Accused were before the Court to answer to 2 Counts of Riotious Conduct & Insulting Behaviour contrary to the 1965 Public Order Act.

Accused were before the Court to answer to 2 Counts of Riotious Conduct & Insulting Behaviour contrary to the 1965 Public Order Act. pic.twitter.com/UK8u39BBeH — Judiciary of Sierra Leone (@JudiciaryofSL) November 17, 2022