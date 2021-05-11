22 C
Sierra Leone
Wednesday, May 12, 2021
Attorney General’s Office & ACC Staff Complete US Embassy Cyber Crime Training

By Amin Kef-Ranger

In a Press Release, dated May 6, 2021 and issued by the United States Embassy in Freetown states that in a ceremony held at the Embassy, Ambassador David Reimer presented awards to ten individuals from the Attorney General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission for their successful completion of a training in Cyber Investigations.

The training was conducted by the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Bureau of Investigation as part of efforts to support and strengthen the capacity of Sierra Leonean law enforcement agencies to carry out investigations of cybercrime and utilize information technology to conduct their work.

“As nations increase access to critical information technology to improve the lives of their citizens, they become increasingly vulnerable to cybercrime,” stated Ambassador Reimer.

“Through direct capacity building efforts, the United States assists countries like Sierra Leone in establishing and executing national cybersecurity strategies, addressing cybercrime, instituting cybersecurity standards, and protecting critical infrastructure from cyber threats. This work not only protects the development and digital future of Sierra Leone but also makes the world safer and more resilient against cyber threats.”

Warren Carmichael, the Assistant Regional Security Officer for Investigations, noted that, “The Office of Criminal Investigations enjoys a great working partnership with the Attorney General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission and will continue working together to provide opportunities to enhance their investigative skills.”

The training recipients will use their new knowledge and skills to improve the capacity of the Attorney General’s Office and the Anti-Corruption Commission to conduct cyber investigations and pursue criminal activity in cyberspace.

From the Attorney General’s Office, Umu Sumaray, Ahmed Bockarie, Joseph Sesay, Augustine Sheku and Elizabeth Jalloh received completion certificates. From the Anti-Corruption Commission, Thomas T. Kanu, Abdul Karim Kamara, Abdulai Squire, Bernard Dixon, and Mohamed Tomboyeke completed the training.

