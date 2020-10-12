As Wood Work Plaque Unveiled at Aberdeen Beach… UNDP Boosts Tourism Ministry & Tourist Board with Tractor and Seaweed Barber

By Ranger

On the 9th October, 2020, the Ministry of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, in collaboration with the National Tourism Board with support from the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), officially unveiled and commissioned a newly constructed Wood Work Plaque at Aberdeen/Lumley Beach.

During the occasion, also, a brand new tractor and seaweed barber were handed over by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) with the avowed objective that they will be used to effectively aid in the cleaning of the Aberdeen/Lumley beach.

The Deputy UNDP Resident Representative, Madam Rokya Ye-Dieng, expressed excitement to hand over the tractor and admonished those who will be using them to take good care of them. She further disclosed that in 2018, the UNDP and Government of Sierra Leone launched a $USD10M coastal development and climate change awareness project with funding from the Global Environment Fund (GEF).

Madam Rokya Ye-Dieng made mention of the various ongoing programmes implemented by NTB which include climate change risk reduction, outreach programmes on climate change awareness, livelihood development for coastal people and among others.

Madam Fatmata Abe-Osagie, the General Manager of the National Tourist Board (NTB), expressed gratitude to UNDP for the support so far given to her institution and further highlighted the gains that have been achieved by the NTB in delivering on President Bio’s promise to develop the tourism sector.

Dr. Memunatu Pratt, the result oriented and pragmatic Minister of Tourism and Cultural Affairs, in her keynote address, on behalf of the Government and the President showered praises on the Deputy UNDP Resident Representative, Madam Rokya Ye-Dieng and UNDP for their continued support to the touristic sectors.

She maintained that as seaweed is a serious problem in the country, they are very thankful to the UNDP for the confidence reposed in the Government in general and her Ministry in particular to support them with a Seaweed Barber machine to be used in cleaning the beach.

The Minister furthered that the Wood Work is a touristic site which is meant to protect the Mangroves and offer opportunities to see the beautification of Tourism in the environment.

She disclosed that since the country’s touristic environment is rebranding, her main concern is climate change and environmental disasters, but expressed optimism that with UNDP support they would be able to mitigate such.

She additionally heaped praises on His Excellent the President Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio for his tremendous support towards the tourism industry.

The Honourable Member of Parliament for Constituency 131, Hon. Mohamed Sheriff Rahman-Coker, commended the Tourism Minister for demonstrating good leadership qualities in moving the Touristic sectors forward.

He further pledged his commitment, as the Member of Parliament, to support all interventions by both the Tourism Ministry and NTB in the promotion of tourism development in the country.

The occasion was chaired by the Chairman of the National Tourism Board, who has a wealth of experience, in the Tourism Industry.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper