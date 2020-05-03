As we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate – Solomon Jamiru

Day 1 of Lockdown:-

Driving through Wilkinson Road into Cockerill, and later through Sani Abacha Street heading eastward, the streets were literally bare, with vestiges of security presence. I visited a couple of quarantine centres to have a feel of what the reality is. And yes, quarantine life is not an easy thing. Some had already done their mandatory 14 days quarantine (incubation period for the virus), and inevitably doing another 14 days because someone in the loop had proven positive. Too bad. But that’s not the point I really want to make. What bothers me is how can this virus force a stay-at-home on 7 million folks.

I spoke to people in quarantine homes who would say to me “Mr Spokesperson, we have been in quarantine for 14 days and We have never felt any covid symptoms. What are we doing here?” The one who tested positive, for whom others are kept in quarantine, will also tell you, “since I tested positive, I have not shown any symptom matching case definition for covid”. And they will stare at you with deep frustrated eyes. Like a child with pure innocence, I will technically go numb and say “it’s gonna be alright”. And there are stories of not getting enough food rations, not getting frequent visits, spending so much time in quarantine, etc. There is a way that difficult moments humble us; but also times when they get us infuriated. I saw how people want this virus to leave quickly, but also saw a feeling of powerlessness in the face of a virus which permeates itself through humans, including asymptomatic cases.

At our EOC situation room and pillar meetings today, I saw a genuine desire to address emerging concerns; I sensed an energy and will to succeed; I sensed a penchant for cutting protocols short and engaging emergencies as they occur; I could see a quest for smart innovative ideas. And, talking about smart solutions, I see young people pitching home-grown innovative solutions (young doctors and chemists doing hand-sanitizer concoctions; a young inventor doing tech-powered handwashing machine; and another inspired by the shortage of PPEs, etc) all to be made in Sierra Leone. These are the things that will make our Sierra Leonean anti-covid response truly a unique story. Come on board if you have ideas, come on in and help…..no idea is ever foolish to listen to. I see Madagascar launch their ‘Covid Organic’, Senegal getting techy with locally made testing kit……Calamities are most times the breeding spots for opportunities.

As we head into Day 2 of our nationwide lockdown, we will identify cases and isolate, we will do more tests; but let us continue our hand washing, mask up and do social distancing. There is greater need to enforce the lockdown at community levels where people seem to be taking liberties. And I have no doubt that our security will deliver on this. May all of us give a helping hand at this time of need; and stand together to defeat a common enemy. God bless Sierra Leone.

Solomon Jamiru Esq

Spokesperson

Covid-19 National Response