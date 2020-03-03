As Three (3) Sentenced to Death, One (1) to 40 Years, Residents in Portloko Applaud Chief Justice

The Criminal Session of the High Court of Sierra Leone holden in Portloko; presided by the Hon. Justice Samuel O. Taylor has sentenced three (3) convicted persons to death by hanging, one (1) to forty (40) years imprisonment and seventeen (17) for offences ranging from sexual penetration of a child, wounding with intention, rape, house breaking and Larceny etc.

The Public Relations Officer Moses Lamin Kamara said, Mohamed Kajali Kanu and Mustapha Koroma were charged with conspiracy to murder and murder and Momoh Kamara for murder contrary to law. The former were convicted for the killing of Kelboy Kabia and the later for the murder of his half-brother Mohamed Kamara. The convicts according to law and as pronounced by the Hon. Justice Samuel O. Taylor will be killed by hanging as and when it pleases the President of the Republic.

Mr. Moses lamin Kamara said, Santigie Conteh who was initially charged with murder for unlawfully killed Momoh Conteh a Bike Rider, was reduced to manslaughter. He was convicted and sentenced to forty (40) years imprisonment. Mr. Kamara added that seventeen (17) others were convicted for various offences including but not limited to sexual penetration of a child, wounding with intention, rape, house breaking and Larceny etc.

Residents in Portloko thanked the Hon. Chief Justice for what they described as fair and expeditious justice. They said, the last criminal session helped in the reduction crime to the acme and this they believed will give them sound night rest.