As the Nation Needs God’s Intervention… Citizens Demand Churches and Mosques to be Reopened ASAP

By Foday Moriba Conteh

It could be recalled that on Friday 20th March, 2020, the Ministry of Social Welfare in a Press Release strongly advised that with immediate effect all religious prayers, with special reference to Sunday Services, Friday Juma Prayers and Saturday Seven Days Adventist Prayers, be suspended until further notice. This notice came in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in order to enhance social distancing.

Christians, Muslims and other religious denominations had viewed the declaration by the Ministry of Social as unfair to them as the Ministry doesn’t have the power to proscribe the people’s Right to Assembly and worship that are enshrined in the 1991 Constitution.

On Tuesday 23rd June, 2020 President Julius Maada Bio announced the lifting of the inter-district lockdown and also adjusted the curfew from 11:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. This was highly appreciated by many people, but most Sierra Leoneans were disappointed that the President did not lift the ban on congregational worship in Churches and Mosques, despite the clustering of groups of people in public places in urban settlements, such as lorry parks, markets, commercial vehicles, Bars and Restaurants, among others.

Speaking to this medium, one Mohamed Conteh a scholar, said that they thought that the President could have prioritized the lifting of ban on Churches and Mosques, but he never factored that in his nationwide address, adding that such left many Sierra Leoneans disappointed and annoyed with the President, whom he said is a devout Catholic.

He said Sierra Leone as a nation cannot take God out of the equation if we are to successfully ward off the virus and that the more we pray together as one, the more God will answer to us.

Mohamed said what makes the continuous banning of congregational worship in Sierra Leone more controversial than before is the reopening of schools for pupils attempting this year’s public examinations.

He averred that Sierra Leone needs God’s intervention to combat the novel pandemic in the country, noting that although they have been praying at home, however, the best places dedicated for prayers for both Christians and Muslims are the Church and Mosque and that since the banning of congregational worship, they have been praying at home but they would never be pleased until the traditional places of worship are opened to the public.

Bishop of the 2nd Diocese BWOMI (Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria), Senior Pastor, Bethel Cathedral of Praise, Freetown Sierra Leone, Bishop Julius Laggah has in a piece said that reopening of places of worship is now overdue.

He said they can understand that due to the panic that was looming around the world concerning the Pandemic could have informed the Government to take such a decision without any consultation with religious leaders, but to keep it at that when other public places are allowed to function with no adherence to the required restrictive or preventive guidelines, is a course for concern, noting that if other public places like the market, restaurants, bars, beaches and public transports are allowed to function, he personally believes that worshipers should be allowed to operate in their buildings as they are more organized with the necessary discipline to adhere to all the safety measures than the above mentioned places.

He said all the neighbouring countries such as Ghana, Nigeria, Liberia, Guinea, Ivory Coast and more have allowed worship places to reopen to worshippers over a month ago even though their Corona cases are far higher in comparison to Sierra Leone.

Bishop Laggah added that the cases in Sierra Leone are far below most of these other nations, but the Government still does not want to allow the reopening of places of worship of which he said they have already concluded that the new address for Corona is now in the Church Buildings, and not in the crowded markets, poda podas and beaches?

He therefore called on the Government as a citizen and as a member of the Clergy within the Body of Christ in Sierra Leone to reopen places of worship and allow all to worship their God in the way we are used to.

“We all need to remember that the solution to COVID 19 is no longer in the hands of the experts. Only God can intervene when God’s people gather in corporate worship and call upon Him in Prayer”. Here is the biblical injunction to that: 2 Chronicles 7:12-14 “I have heard your prayer, and have chosen this place for myself as a house of sacrifice. 13 When I shut up heaven and there is no rain, or command the locusts to devour the land, or send pestilence among My people, 14 if My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land” he quoted.

As it stands citizens are urging President Bio to see reason to lift the ban on congregational worship in the Churches and Mosques on condition that the Inter-Religious Council proffers advice regarding containment measures for worshippers so that worshippers will again start going to the Mosque and Church and praying for the country to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic in order for normalcy to once more return.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper