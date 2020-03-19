As Sierra Leone/Guinea Authorities Hang Heads on Corona Preventive Measures – Amb Alimamy Bangura vows to….

As Sierra Leone/Guinea Authorities Hang Heads on Corona Preventive Measures.

– Ambassador Alimamy Bangura vows to complement president Bio’s Efforts

News reaching us in Freetown this evening have disclosed that a high powered delegation from the Sierra Leone embassy in Conakry, Guinea headed by His Excellency Ambassador Alimamy Hassan Bangura today 19 March 2020 officially visited the Conakry International Airport and held a high level meeting with the Guinean airport authorities. According to reports the meeting was particularly aimed at informing the Guinean immigration officials that all Sierra Leonean passengers/home comers carrying valid national passports traveling to Sierra Leone through Guinea airport should be subjected to thorough screening and that their respective traveling papers be properly documented and forwarded to the embassy before they are allow to proceed to Sierra Leone through Gbalanuya

The decision taken by the sierra leonean authorities in Guinea came barely few hours ago after the President of Sierra Leone Dr. Maada Bio declared March 21 as the last date for foreign flight to stop operating in sierra Leone in a bid to prevent he global corona virus from coming to the country.

“We thought it necessary to adopt such measures because some people may want to use the Guinea airport routes to enter sierra Leone with the fear that they will be placed under guarantine at the Lungi International airport immediately after their flight would have landed, the Sierra Leonean top diplomat disclosed stressing that stringent measures have already been put in place to prevent the chancery building from frequent visit by people on either official or private visit. Each and everyone are required to undergo through temperature test at least to ascertained their heath status. All visitors going to the embassy are asked to submit their documents at the main entrance then perform the normal sanitised hand wash.

When contacted on the phone to Conakry this evening, His Excellency the ambassador confirmed that meetings of stakeholders are ongoing in Guinea to map out strategies geared towards tackling dreadful virus..

H. E. Alimamy who is expected to visit the border town of Gbalamuya this weekend also revealed that he will be visiting the borders twice a week in other to ensure the right health measures are adhered to.

@alhassanspearkamara

19/03/20.