As Sierra Leone dropped 18 places down in the GPI… President Bio: Where is our Peace Commission?

A Commentary By Foday Moriba Conteh

In the Global Peace Index 2019 Report that was recently released, Sierra Leone dramatically dropped 18 places down from 34th in the world to 52nd in just one year. According to the just released 2019 Index, it also indicated that the nation moved up from 2nd place in Africa to 6th position.

The Global Peace Index (GPI) measures the relative position of nations’ and regions’ peacefulness. The GPI ranks 163 independent States and territories (99.7 per cent of the world’s population) according to their levels of peacefulness. In the past decade, the GPI presented trends of increased global violence and less peacefulness.

This is the thirteenth edition of the Global Peace Index (GPI), which ranks 163 independent States and territories according to their level of peacefulness.

Produced by the Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP), the GPI is the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness. This report presents the most comprehensive data-driven analysis to date on peace, its economic value, trends, and how to develop peaceful societies.

The GPI covers 99.7 per cent of the world’s population, using 23 qualitative and quantitative indicators from highly respected sources and measures the state of peace using three thematic domains: the level of Societal Safety and Security; the extent of Ongoing Domestic and International Conflict; and the degree of Militarisation.

Seeking the opinions of majority of Sierra Leoneans across the country through a vox pop interview many described the ranking as not good for the image of the country.

According to peace experts in Sierra Leone the reason why Sierra Leone dropped cannot be move away from an upsurge in violent crimes, gangs/clique activities, political violence, political instability, armed robbery and the poor economic situation in the country. This year’s Report also includes analysis of trends in Positive Peace: the attitudes, institutions, and structures that create and sustain peaceful societies.

Many people were also concerned over the establishment of the Peace and National Cohesion Commission which was promised by His Excellency President Maada Bio.

In his address to Parliament in May 2019: “Building and Promoting National Cohesion” he was very firm on the establishment of a Peace and National Cohesion Commission which has long been overdue going by the promises of past leaders in the country.

“Mr. Speaker, Honourable Members, I am pleased to report that Government has prepared for the establishment of the Independent Commission for Peace and National Cohesion.

A Green Paper has been submitted for consultation on how to achieve inclusive governance and improve on the infrastructure for peace and democratization. Together with the Green Paper on Democratic Consolidation and National Cohesion, we shall host a National Dialogue Conference to be called Bintumani III on Democratic Consolidation for Peace and National Cohesion scheduled for 23-25 May 2019,” he maintained.

After this said National Dialogue Conference called Bintumani III on Democratic Consolidation for Peace and National Cohesion the final communiqué was presented to Vice President Dr Mohamed Juldeh Jalloh and in receiving the Communiqué he assured of the Government’s commitment to fully implement the outcome of the just concluded National Peace Conference and the establishment of the Peace and National Cohesion Commission.

As we speak we are yet to see any concrete move relating to the establishment of the Peace and National Cohesion Commission.

Many believe with the establishment of this Peace and National Cohesion Commission it will help reduce the instability in the country and it will also help us to move up in the global peace index.

It against this backdrop, I want to plead to you to do all within your power to get the Commission established before this year ends. I strongly believe that if this Peace Commission is established Sierra Leone will move up in the next Global Peace Index Report.

