Sierra Leone
Tuesday, March 2, 2021
As Mines Minister Commissions Alluvial Plant… Cheng Li to Produce 99.9 Bullion Gold Bars in One Year

By Sierra Network
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

By Ranger

Cheng Li, which is a large scale mining company that has been on six (6) months of site preparation and camp building is now properly set to commence full time operations in the country. Operating within the Northern Province of Sierra Leone, to be precise within the Diang Chiefdom in the Koinadugu District, Cheng Li Mining Company, recently decided to beef up its production capacity by recently installing a state of the art alluvial plant.

The erudite Minister of Mines and Marine Resources, Timothy Kabba, commissioned the alluvial plant on the 26 February 2021, during a short but auspicious ceremony.

Minister Timothy Kabba expressed profound thanks and appreciation to the Mining Company’s Country Representative, Fassalay Tarawally, for what he termed as the latter’s relentless efforts in creating job opportunities for the people of Sierra Leone.

“Government is always ready to support you since the country needs people like you who always think positively of adding value to development,” the Minister heartily commended the Country Representative, a commendation which was greeted by thunderous round of applauses from the audience.

In his statement, the business savvy Country Representative of Cheng Li Mining Company, Fassalay Tarawally, disclosed that the commissioning of the alluvial plant is just the beginning of the mining operations as the company is a two-face mining company further revealing that the company would commission the hard rock plant within six (6) months. According to him, “in one year, the company is expected to start producing 99.9 bullion gold bars for exportation.”

Indisputably, Fassalay Tarawally is no stranger in the mining and minimal sector of Sierra Leone. He is one of the leading diamond and gold exporter in Sierra Leone with more than ten years’ experience.

Cheng Li Mining Company is a large scale gold mining project which is an affiliated mining company that engages in mining activities. The Mining Company has officially started operations after Six (6) months of site preparations and camp building. It is expected to employ hundreds of Sierra Leoneans within the end of 2021, and more priority would be given to the people of Diang Chiefdom.

Stakeholders who witnessed the commissioning ceremony were the; Hon. Minister of Mines, PC Magba, the Executive Chairperson of EPA, the Deputy Director General of NMA, the Director of Mines, ONS, the Battalion Commander of Kabala, RSLAF, the AIG North, the Section Chiefs and Town Chiefs.

(C) The Calabash Newspaper

