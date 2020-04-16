As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice

Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the Member of Parliament, religious leaders etc expressed their heartfelt appreciations to the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards for instituting the first Criminal Session of the High Court in District and for conducting an effective public education on the mandates of the Judiciary and judicial reforms.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone Moses Lamin Kamara, the holding of the Criminal Session of the High Court in Mattru Jong was ultimately designed and pushed for by the Hon. Chief Justice through Statutory Instrument No. 19 of 2019. He said the instrument generated expansion of the session in places like Mattru Jong and Pujahun in the south, Kailahun in the east and Kabala in the north with the aim to expeditiously try all accused persons charged with indictable offences such as murder, wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, manslaughter, sexual penetration and rape, house breaking, shop breaking etc. He said inmates who committed indictable offences in the Jurisdiction; now have the opportunity to be tried in the same.

Mr. Kamara further revealed that the Hon. Chief Justice by virtue of Section 8 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019; issued memo to all judges drawing their attentions to the Sentencing Guidelines for all convicted cases on sexual penetration and rape committed on or after the 7th October, 2019. Mr. Kamara revealed that the Hon. Chief Justice in his wisdom divided the sentencing guidelines into: child offender who is between age twelve (12) to seventeen (17) if convicted for sexual penetration or rape, he will be sentenced to a minimum of five (5) years and maximum of ten (10) years, young person offender if convicted for the same will be sentenced to a minimum of ten (10) years and maximum of live imprisonment and finally for adult offender, if convicted for the same, the minimum sentence will be fifteen (15) years and the maximum will be live imprisonment.

The Mayor of Bonthe District His Worship Layemin Joe Sandi said, the holding of the first criminal session of the High Court in Matrru Jong was a move in the right direction noting that Bonthe District has long being deprived of access to justice more especially when it comes to indictable offences. He said in the past, litigants from the district are tried and served their respective sentences in other jurisdictions which by all indications impacted negatively on them. He appealed to the Hon. Chief Justice to replicate the same in the Island more especial the public education and blessed him for what he described as adorable move.

The Chairperson of Bonthe District Council Chairman Moses Probyn, described the Hon. Chief Justice as a man of his words. He recalled the meeting he held with him at his chambers and the promises he made. He said two of the key promises: the holding of the Criminal Session of the High Court and public education on judicial reforms have been achieved. He thanked the him and promised to support him in his strive to achieve expeditious trial and access to justice for all in Sierra Leone.

Photos of the public education on judicial reforms at Mattru Jong.