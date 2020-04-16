23.8 C
Sierra Leone
Friday, April 17, 2020
type here...
News
Updated:

As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice

By Sierra Network
165
0

Must Read

NewsSierra Network - 0

As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice

Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the...
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone

There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today....
Read more
Current AffairsSierra Network - 0

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC...
Read more
Sierra Networkhttp://www.snradio.net

Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the Member of Parliament, religious leaders etc expressed their heartfelt appreciations to the Hon. Chief Justice of the Republic of Sierra Leone, Hon. Justice Desmond Babatunde Edwards for instituting the first Criminal Session of the High Court in District and for conducting an effective public education on the mandates of the Judiciary and judicial reforms.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the Judiciary of Sierra Leone Moses Lamin Kamara, the holding of the Criminal Session of the High Court in Mattru Jong was ultimately designed and pushed for by the Hon. Chief Justice through Statutory Instrument No. 19 of 2019. He said the instrument generated expansion of the session in places like Mattru Jong and Pujahun in the south, Kailahun in the east and Kabala in the north with the aim to expeditiously try all accused persons charged with indictable offences such as murder, wounding with intent, robbery with aggravation, manslaughter, sexual penetration and rape, house breaking, shop breaking etc. He said inmates who committed indictable offences in the Jurisdiction; now have the opportunity to be tried in the same.

Mr. Kamara further revealed that the Hon. Chief Justice by virtue of Section 8 of the Sexual Offences (Amendment) Act 2019; issued memo to all judges drawing their attentions to the Sentencing Guidelines for all convicted cases on sexual penetration and rape committed on or after the 7th October, 2019. Mr. Kamara revealed that the Hon. Chief Justice in his wisdom divided the sentencing guidelines into: child offender who is between age twelve (12) to seventeen (17) if convicted for sexual penetration or rape, he will be sentenced to a minimum of five (5) years and maximum of ten (10) years, young person offender if convicted for the same will be sentenced to a minimum of ten (10) years and maximum of live imprisonment and finally for adult offender, if convicted for the same, the minimum sentence will be fifteen (15) years and the maximum will be live imprisonment.

The Mayor of Bonthe District His Worship Layemin Joe Sandi said, the holding of the first criminal session of the High Court in Matrru Jong was a move in the right direction noting that Bonthe District has long being deprived of access to justice more especially when it comes to indictable offences. He said in the past, litigants from the district are tried and served their respective sentences in other jurisdictions which by all indications impacted negatively on them. He appealed to the Hon. Chief Justice to replicate the same in the Island more especial the public education and blessed him for what he described as adorable move.

The Chairperson of Bonthe District Council Chairman Moses Probyn, described the Hon. Chief Justice as a man of his words. He recalled the meeting he held with him at his chambers and the promises he made. He said two of the key promises: the holding of the Criminal Session of the High Court and public education on judicial reforms have been achieved. He thanked the him and promised to support him in his strive to achieve expeditious trial and access to justice for all in Sierra Leone.
Photos of the public education on judicial reforms at Mattru Jong.

Previous article2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Latest News

NewsSierra Network - 0

As High Court Sits in the District, Stakeholders in Bonthe Blessed Hon. Chief Justice

Stakeholders in Bonthe District including the Mayor of the district, Chairperson of the Bonthe District Council, the...
Read more
Current Affairs

2 New Confirmed COVID-19 Cases From Kenema & Freetown In Sierra Leone

Sierra Network - 0
There are now 15 Covid19 patients in Sierra Leone after the country recorded two new cases today. This doubles in one week...
Read more
Current Affairs

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 15 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update16th April 20202 new cases confirmed today15 confirmed to dateFor more details please check the MIC daily press statement
Read more
News

Power Women 232 Donated 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap To FCC

Sierra Network - 0
Power Women 232 have today contributed 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap to our Coronavirus response efforts!
Read more
News

ACC INDICTS ABDUL RAZAK KABBA, SENIOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PHARMACY BOARD OF SIERRA LEONE ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

Sierra Network - 0
*ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION**CATHEDRAL HOUSE**3 GLOUCESTER STREET**FREETOWN**SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA* *Ref: ACC/PR/20/011**15th April, 2020* *PRESS RELEASE*
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Power Women 232 Donated 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap To FCC

News Sierra Network - 0
Power Women 232 have today contributed 40 Veronica buckets, 40 regular buckets and bars of soap to our Coronavirus response efforts!
Read more

ACC INDICTS ABDUL RAZAK KABBA, SENIOR INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY OFFICER, PHARMACY BOARD OF SIERRA LEONE ON VARIOUS CORRUPTION OFFENCES

News Sierra Network - 0
*ANTI-CORRUPTION COMMISSION**CATHEDRAL HOUSE**3 GLOUCESTER STREET**FREETOWN**SIERRA LEONE, WEST AFRICA* *Ref: ACC/PR/20/011**15th April, 2020* *PRESS RELEASE*
Read more

Sierra Leone Registered 2 New Confirmed Cases, Total 13 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases

Current Affairs Sierra Network - 0
COVID-19 Update15th April 20202 new cases confirmed Please note that this is the new official infographics from the Government...
Read more

Sierra Leone Benefits from IMF Debt Relief

Blog Sierra Network - 0
Ms. Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) issued the following statement: “ I am pleased...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Newspaper Theme by tagDiv | All rights reserved.