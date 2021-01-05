22.4 C
Sierra Leone
Tuesday, January 5, 2021
As Government Lifts Ban On Sports, SLFA Encourages Teams To Commence Trainings

Sierra Network
PRESS RELEASE

AS GOVERNMENT LIFTS BAN ON SPORTS, SLFA ENCOURAGES TEAMS TO COMMENCE TRAININGS

Following the recent press release- dated Monday the 4th January 2021- issued by the National Sports Authority (NSA) lifting the ban on all sports activities, the Sierra Leone Football Association (SLFA) would like to inform all its members with particular reference to clubs that trainings ahead of the new league season can be commenced with immediate effect.

SLFA would however like to note, in compliance with NaCOVERC, that all trainings and matches MUST take place behind closed doors with all other COVID-19 precautionary measures observed.

You are all wished a HAPPY NEW YEAR and a great football season ahead.

