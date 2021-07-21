As First Family Visits Tacugama Chimps Sanctuary… President Bio Encourages Local & International Tourism

Rtd. Brig. Julius Maada Bio together with his wife, the First Lady of the Republic, Fatima Bio over the weekend took time out of their busy schedules to visit the Tacugama Chimpanzee Sanctuary in Freetown.

Located along the Regent/Bathurst mountain road, the Chimps Sanctuary was established in 1995 by conservationists, Bala Amarasekaran and his wife Sharmila to rescue orphaned and captured chimps. The Sanctuary offers daily schedule visits as well as six eco-lodges for overnight stays.

The move by the first family to visit Tacugama speaks volume of President Bio’s commitment to promoting tourism and showcasing premier tourist’s attraction sites in Sierra Leone.

Renowned for a perfect place for those wishing to escape the heat and hustle of Freetown and enjoy fragrant forest breeze in the company of some extraordinary creatures, the first family of Sierra Leone enjoyed their visit to the sanctuary, as they felt the unravel hospitality of the site.

